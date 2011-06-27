Used 2014 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews
affordable and exhilarating luxury and comfort
harold, 03/27/2019
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Great car. One of the most beautiful automobiles ever made and constantly get compliments. Ageless design. Amazing thrust, brakes are just right for such power, comfortable for long or short trips. Handles smoothly and can take just about any curves as well as a great highway tourer. Quiet and well built with luxury touches all around. It’s 3 years later and it’s exactly the same. Love this car Sold it and I really miss it!
Why I love my Jag convertible
Robert Hersh, 03/10/2017
2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 11 people found this review helpful
It screams wealth & power
XKR kicks butt
KDW, 02/25/2016
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
2 of 7 people found this review helpful
