Used 2014 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 XK
5.0
3 reviews
affordable and exhilarating luxury and comfort

harold, 03/27/2019
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great car. One of the most beautiful automobiles ever made and constantly get compliments. Ageless design. Amazing thrust, brakes are just right for such power, comfortable for long or short trips. Handles smoothly and can take just about any curves as well as a great highway tourer. Quiet and well built with luxury touches all around. It’s 3 years later and it’s exactly the same. Love this car Sold it and I really miss it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Why I love my Jag convertible

Robert Hersh, 03/10/2017
2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 11 people found this review helpful

It screams wealth & power

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
XKR kicks butt

KDW, 02/25/2016
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
2 of 7 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
