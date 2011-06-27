Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type Consumer Reviews
Still a performer
I've now owned this car for several years and its my third Jag. This car is simply the best I've owned. The looks are still good and save for the easily scraped wheels, it still looks new. The reliability has always been a concern but its never broken down and never not started. The only trips to the shop have been for maintenance and to replace a NAV component (warranty). The brakes are expensive so watch out for that! ($1000.00 for the back)
Can't beat it for the money
Amazing power and handling for a car its size, the ability to get 29mpg if you cruise on the hwy. gorgeous good looks. Tight rear seat but that's not why I bought it. Brakes and Tires go fairly fast but the driving experience is well worth it. a few squeaks and rattles showed up and are not covered under warranty after 12k miles. I'm writing this after my car was totaled last week, I walked away with minor cuts and bruises, so I can now say, its a very safe car to be in if things go wrong. Frame was bent and the engine mounts broke but I was able to get out and walk away. Might find myself in another one sooner than later
Better late than never!
I have always loved the S-Type. My lease ended on my Mercedes C 300 and since I don't drive to my office any longer I decided to buy something that I would really enjoy. I located a 2006 S Type with 47K on the odometer. I did my research and had the car checked out and I have been thrilled with my purchase. It's a nice size; great ride;comfortable and always turns heads. AC needed a boost but other than that its been great. I have it serviced at a Jaguar mechanic when I need oil changes and scheduled maintenance. If you find a good one they are great!
Jaguar S-Type R
I have 105,000 miles on my Jaguar S-Type R and its still runs like new. My Jaguar never broke down. The only money spend is for brakes pads, new tires and oil changes. I use only Mobil 1 synthetic oil for the oil change. Next month Im going to have spend some money; for the 100,000 service (New Spark Plugs & Belts). This is the best car I owned.
The perfect car for a professional person.
We bought this car after a 3 year return lease off the show room floor thinking it was a new car since the conditions was so good. My wife drove this car exclusively for 6 years. Exterior is excellent, interior is excellent, mechanicals are excellent. Serviced by Exclusive British European in Campbell, CA. Everything works. Depreciation of car thru a business has run out is reason for sale. Time to purchase another car.
