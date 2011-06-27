Estimated values
2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,126
|$3,023
|$3,518
|Clean
|$1,908
|$2,717
|$3,160
|Average
|$1,473
|$2,103
|$2,444
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,490
|$1,727
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar S-Type R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,047
|$5,315
|$6,015
|Clean
|$3,632
|$4,776
|$5,403
|Average
|$2,804
|$3,697
|$4,178
|Rough
|$1,976
|$2,619
|$2,954
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$3,428
|$4,000
|Clean
|$2,145
|$3,081
|$3,593
|Average
|$1,656
|$2,385
|$2,779
|Rough
|$1,167
|$1,689
|$1,964