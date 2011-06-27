  1. Home
Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 QX70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)404.6/571.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque267 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Limited Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
300 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual DVD Headrest Restraint Monitorsyes
Cargo Area Organizer and Protectoryes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Roof Rail Crossbars (Silver)yes
Pearl Paintyes
Roof Rail Crossbars (Black)yes
Splash Guards (Set of Four)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62.0 cu.ft.
Length191.3 in.
Curb weight4209 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Midnight Mocha
  • Malbec Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
  • Iridium Blue
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite/Stone, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
265/60R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
