Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,720
|$28,020
|$30,469
|Clean
|$25,044
|$27,277
|$29,637
|Average
|$23,692
|$25,789
|$27,972
|Rough
|$22,340
|$24,301
|$26,308
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,431
|$26,873
|$29,468
|Clean
|$23,789
|$26,160
|$28,663
|Average
|$22,505
|$24,733
|$27,053
|Rough
|$21,220
|$23,307
|$25,444