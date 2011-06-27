Estimated values
1999 INFINITI Q45 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,080
|$2,925
|$3,391
|Clean
|$1,851
|$2,610
|$3,026
|Average
|$1,393
|$1,980
|$2,296
|Rough
|$936
|$1,350
|$1,566
Estimated values
1999 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,504
|$2,003
|$2,280
|Clean
|$1,338
|$1,787
|$2,035
|Average
|$1,007
|$1,356
|$1,544
|Rough
|$676
|$925
|$1,053