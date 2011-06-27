Used 1999 INFINITI Q45 for Sale

  • $3,995

    2000 INFINITI Q45 undefined

    Not provided
    Delivery available*

    ATT Motors - Haltom City / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JNKBY31A6YM301823
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $6,995

    2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury

    88,662 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana

    ***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Blue 2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** Graphite Leather ABS brakes Alloy wheels Compass Electronic Stability Control Front dual zone A/C Heated door mirrors Heated Front Bucket Seats Heated front seats Illuminated entry Low tire pressure warning Power moonroof Remote keyless entry Traction control. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!*** Huge Sale Going On We look forward to serving you

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JNKBF01A64M500322
    Stock: 1364
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,360

    2005 INFINITI Q45 Base

    146,497 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bentley Motors Inc. - Bloomington / Illinois

    This 2005 INFINITI Q45 4dr 2005 INFINITI Q45 features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLUE with a TAN Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Dave Phillips at 309-829-9999 or fishman2015@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 INFINITI Q45 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JNKBF01A85M100909
    Stock: 2520
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Q45 Reviews & Specs