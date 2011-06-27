  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q45
  4. Used 1999 INFINITI Q45
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 INFINITI Q45 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Q45
Overview
See Q45 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.1 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Length199.6 in.
Width71.7 in.
Curb weight4007 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Pearl
  • Aspen White/Platinum Frost Mica
  • Tuscan Beige Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pearl Pearl
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Pewter
  • Black Obsidian
  • Titanium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Stone Beige
  • Beige
See Q45 Inventory

Related Used 1999 INFINITI Q45 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles