Estimated values
1998 INFINITI Q45 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,504
|$2,974
|Clean
|$1,468
|$2,236
|$2,656
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,699
|$2,019
|Rough
|$745
|$1,163
|$1,382
Estimated values
1998 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$1,743
|$1,989
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,557
|$1,776
|Average
|$873
|$1,183
|$1,350
|Rough
|$588
|$809
|$924