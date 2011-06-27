Used 1998 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car! Real Sleeper!! Steve McGee , 03/27/2016 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Loved this car from the first time I got behind the wheel! Only paid $2500 three years ago (122K miles). Just turned over 167K....power steering pump, alternator, and two ignition coils have been the only replacements/repairs over those 45000 miles. Very sweet ride! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Jewel of Jewels Ed , 03/16/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my Q45 10 years ago and it now has 188,000 miles on it. I am amazed at the reliability of this vehicle. It is far and away the best car I've ever owned. It still runs perfectly- like new today. I keep waiting for something major to go wrong so I can justify trading it in but it continues to run and operate perfectly. It handles well, is very comfortable, powerful and quiet. The only item that ever failed was the alternator at 125,000 miles. I just need to tell the world that this car is the UNBELIEVABLY reliable. I am finally considering trading it in only because I've had it for 10 years and I want something different. I'm sure I'll be disappointed with it's replacement. Its a 10! Report Abuse

Forced Retirement daross1 , 12/10/2013 4dr Sedan 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just had to retire my 1998 Q45 due to being rearended and totalled. Car had 232000 on it and was overall very reliable. Not a single problem until 155,000 Miles. Fuel Injectors, Coils, and just age were starting to cause more problems, but I think it would have gone to 300,000 if not for accident. Overall, fun to drive, reliable, and excellent value as cost to own is only a little expensive with gas costs. But it proved to be safe as I hardly felt the hit from behind and he was going about 35 miles an hour. I am sure it has been recycled by now! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

There's not a better car I've owned... hypocorism , 11/11/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought a 98' for cheap at 72K. Needed a bit, but after valve cover gaskets, belts, battery, oil, air filter, it was ready to go. It sat for years under previous ownership. When I purchased, it had the original belts on it still. A testament to Nissan/Infiniti build quality. It doesn't do bad MPG-wise either. It goes when you need it to. Despite the size, it goes around corners, and stops quickly if need be. And it is comfortable! Expect 19 for city driving. A mix, you'll get 22 if you drive easily. Highway, right around 24 for me; way higher than the EPA estimate. For the money, you could get a Lexus LS400, but it looks worse, and it just isn't as nice. (I have a buddy who has one.) Report Abuse