1991 INFINITI G20 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Infiniti's entry-level sedan is the new G20. Based on the Japanese market Nissan Primera, but suitably well-dressed to call itself an Infiniti, the G20 is designed to lure not-yet-affluent car buyers into the Infiniti family.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ibjerni,07/04/2008
I bought this car used in 1993 with 17,000 on it and it now has 159,314. Aside from new CV boots, power antennae, starter and alternator, with regular maintenance, this car has been FANTASTIC! Drives like a dream! I agree with previous review about cup holders- needs some. Pearl white paint has held up nicely and still looks like a new car when waxed. I'd like a newer car, but it runs and looks SO GOOD, I hate to part with it!
Philbe,11/26/2009
I purchased this car with 120k on it. I put roughly 25k on it while I owned it. Would have it MUCH longer, but fate wouldn't allow it. I was rear ended earlier this year...TOTALED! Very underrated, sporty, nimble car. Fantastic build quality, especially during the wreck (hit while @ a dead stop, by a car going 55mph). No injuries other than whiplash, thanks to crumple zones. Wish I could find another one!
illili1,05/22/2011
My father got this car from a neighbor at 140k and rebuilt the engine (he was a mechanic). The car now has 205k on it and it's still running strong. The automatic transmission just gave us some trouble with shifting, but after flushing it the problem has stopped. This car handles better than any other I've ever driven, and with an sr20 (despite being stock) it hauls. I wouldn't really romp on it anymore seeing as it's over 200k. It's low to the ground, but handles pretty well in the snow, although the back end is a little on the light side. I would love to buy another, and wish they still made this specific model. The closest thing is probably Nissans' Sentra model.
GoInfinitiStyle,10/22/2002
This car gives you truely great value with its price. It is one of the best handling car man ever made.
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
