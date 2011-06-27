Used 1991 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever!
I bought this car used in 1993 with 17,000 on it and it now has 159,314. Aside from new CV boots, power antennae, starter and alternator, with regular maintenance, this car has been FANTASTIC! Drives like a dream! I agree with previous review about cup holders- needs some. Pearl white paint has held up nicely and still looks like a new car when waxed. I'd like a newer car, but it runs and looks SO GOOD, I hate to part with it!
Wish they made them new!
I purchased this car with 120k on it. I put roughly 25k on it while I owned it. Would have it MUCH longer, but fate wouldn't allow it. I was rear ended earlier this year...TOTALED! Very underrated, sporty, nimble car. Fantastic build quality, especially during the wreck (hit while @ a dead stop, by a car going 55mph). No injuries other than whiplash, thanks to crumple zones. Wish I could find another one!
Best car I've ever had
My father got this car from a neighbor at 140k and rebuilt the engine (he was a mechanic). The car now has 205k on it and it's still running strong. The automatic transmission just gave us some trouble with shifting, but after flushing it the problem has stopped. This car handles better than any other I've ever driven, and with an sr20 (despite being stock) it hauls. I wouldn't really romp on it anymore seeing as it's over 200k. It's low to the ground, but handles pretty well in the snow, although the back end is a little on the light side. I would love to buy another, and wish they still made this specific model. The closest thing is probably Nissans' Sentra model.
Greatest Value
This car gives you truely great value with its price. It is one of the best handling car man ever made.
Infiniti G20
Very fun car to drive, excellent handling, still has zip after 150000 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the G20
Related Used 1991 INFINITI G20 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner