1994 INFINITI G20 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$682 - $1,646
Used G20 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
No changes to the G20.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 INFINITI G20.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rowena,04/03/2002
I purchased my G20 with 9,000 miles on it since it had been a service loaner. This has been in my more than a decade of driving a car, the best car I've owned. It has 124,000 miles on it and has never left me stranded or broken down on me. I'll buy another G20 when I'm ready.
love my 'niti,04/08/2009
What a car! I bought this as my commuter vehicle years ago and it has since been driven by my wife and 3 of my children. It is comfortable, peppy enough, very sophisticated (for its vintage), and still turns heads. I cannot believe how it has aged--people with little GM's can't believe their cars are 10-12 years newer! Yes, this car was billed as a "Japanese BMW" and indeed I would concur--but I'll bet a Bimmer would not be running like this 15 years later. If you find one of these babies, buy it--they are becoming quite rare.
Don Swier,05/31/2002
I'm a HUGE car guy: Owned all sorts of cars, studied engineering, bought & sold cars for school money, competed in rally racing and stay on top of all things automotive. My '94 G20t 5spd is BY FAR the best car I've ever owned. It's the only car that makes me wonder what I'll do when I need to replace it. 134k now!!
RCD,06/04/2002
I purchased my G-20T 8 years ago... And I have 245,000 miles currently, and she is still running, with no problem (knock on wood,).. Needless to say this is the 2nd one I owned and would trade it for the world...
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 INFINITI G20 features & specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the G20
Related Used 1994 INFINITI G20 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019