Consumer Rating
(14)
1994 INFINITI G20 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$682 - $1,646
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

No changes to the G20.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 INFINITI G20.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

G-20 Goes the Distance
Rowena,04/03/2002
I purchased my G20 with 9,000 miles on it since it had been a service loaner. This has been in my more than a decade of driving a car, the best car I've owned. It has 124,000 miles on it and has never left me stranded or broken down on me. I'll buy another G20 when I'm ready.
Awesome vehicle!
love my 'niti,04/08/2009
What a car! I bought this as my commuter vehicle years ago and it has since been driven by my wife and 3 of my children. It is comfortable, peppy enough, very sophisticated (for its vintage), and still turns heads. I cannot believe how it has aged--people with little GM's can't believe their cars are 10-12 years newer! Yes, this car was billed as a "Japanese BMW" and indeed I would concur--but I'll bet a Bimmer would not be running like this 15 years later. If you find one of these babies, buy it--they are becoming quite rare.
"Best-kept secret car"
Don Swier,05/31/2002
I'm a HUGE car guy: Owned all sorts of cars, studied engineering, bought & sold cars for school money, competed in rally racing and stay on top of all things automotive. My '94 G20t 5spd is BY FAR the best car I've ever owned. It's the only car that makes me wonder what I'll do when I need to replace it. 134k now!!
Definitely would buy another..
RCD,06/04/2002
I purchased my G-20T 8 years ago... And I have 245,000 miles currently, and she is still running, with no problem (knock on wood,).. Needless to say this is the 2nd one I owned and would trade it for the world...
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 INFINITI G20 Overview

The Used 1994 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

