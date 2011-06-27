  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
2001 INFINITI G20 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling, Infiniti customer service, attractive styling.
  • Weak four-cylinder engine, Sentra-like feel and interior space, fills a niche nobody asked to be filled.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A Sentra masquerading at the Infiniti ball.

Vehicle overview

Infiniti aims its G20 at the young, affluent 25- to 35-year-old demographic that aspires to own an Audi A4, BMW 3 Series or Lexus IS 300, but can't quite squeeze one of those models into the budget. Essentially a Japan-market Nissan with a chrome grille and an Infiniti badge, G20 promises buyers a stimulating and luxurious experience, but has difficulty delivering either in a convincing fashion.

Two models are available. Luxury editions provide buyers with goodies like side-impact airbags, fake wood cabin trim, remote keyless entry, Bose audio with 100 watts of power and the usual battery of power conveniences. Touring models add automatic climate control, a limited-slip differential, foglights, a rear spoiler and more aggressive tires. For 2001, G20t, as the Touring model is badged, includes leather seats and a power sunroof. Leather and a sunroof are optional on the G20 Luxury, bundled into a package that also includes automatic climate control. A heated seats package can be added to either model.

One neat option unusual for a car in this price range is the Infiniti Communicator (IC) telematics system. Featuring one-touch calling for help in an emergency or to get roadside assistance, IC also helps retrieve your G20 if it's been stolen, monitors fiddling with the car's standard Vehicle Immobilizer System, and can unlock your doors remotely in the event you lock them in the car or lose them. But the IC costs plenty to install, and we're not sure it's worthwhile, despite the fact that the asking price includes a four-year subscription.

G20's 145-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC engine revs freely and smoothly, but can be deemed spirited only when equipped with a manual transmission. The optional four-speed automatic saps power, emasculating the performance part of the car's equation. Curvy roads are where the G20 shines, thanks to a well-tuned suspension and communicative engine speed-sensitive steering. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS haul the 3,000-pound G20 to a stop assertively.

Cabin space is decent for four adults, though rear-seat legroom is rather tight. Sturdy assembly is evident throughout, and the dash sports clearly labeled gauges and properly placed controls.

Despite the fact that the G20 is an attractive set of well-equipped wheels, its downmarket positioning and overall feel dictate that it cannot compete with the Audis, BMWs and Lexus models in which young up-and-comers are interested. We know that the Infiniti dealer body is respectful and courteous to consumers, but think about it this way: a similarly powered Ford Focus ZTS, Nissan Sentra SE or Mazda Protege ES stickers for as much as $10,000 less than the G20. Is 10 grand worth a couple of nice doodads, a better warranty and getting your butt kissed at the dealership?

Furthermore, for the price of a loaded G20t, you can waltz into a Nissan showroom and blast out in a roomier, more powerful Maxima SE. That fact alone is reason enough to forget the G20 even exists.

2001 Highlights

G20t comes with standard leather and a power sunroof this year. Luxury models can be equipped with leather and a manual transmission simultaneously. And hold on to your hat -- the side marker lights switch from amber lenses to clear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 INFINITI G20.

4.7
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

G20 Forever
Filzy,07/25/2008
We bought this car in 2001 as for its style, comfort, economy and reliability. It's now seven years and 160ks later and it still feels and drives like a new car! I'm astounded at how tight and rattle-free the driving experience still is. We have repaired O2 sensors and wiper arms under warranty, changed tires and brake pads, replaced the power antenna, and changed a couple of light bulbs. That is all and the car drives like new, I am not kidding!! The original re92 bridgestone tires were awful in snow and ice but lasted 90k until they were taken off and thrown as far away as possible! This car should never have come with those tires as standard equipment!
Nice Car
Lynn,09/25/2002
It's a nice car ! I love it very much!
You should know what your are getting
ursogrande,12/24/2004
I think the driver's seat is one of the most comfortable I have sat in. Infiniti paid a lot of attention to details despite it not being a luxury car. Look, it is a 4-cylinder, so you aren't going to get the V-6 effort, but you do get good gas mileage, and the engine isn't that bad. What you are getting is a practical car that has some very nice features that practical cars don't always pay attention to. It is only 150 lbs lighter than my 1999 Camry and it is a smaller vehicle...I like the extra "weight" feeling. Love the car, and hope it works for several more years. I really like the side and behind profile, but the front seems rather ordinary.
Great Little Car!
Paul,05/07/2008
I bought this car used five years ago, and I plan to drive it another five. Reliability has been wonderful, very few minor problems, struts and brakes. Love the handing, ride, and seats. I can drive this car for 11 hours straight and not feel fatigued. I'll recommend this car to anybody as a great used car to purchase.
See all 18 reviews of the 2001 INFINITI G20
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2001 INFINITI G20

Used 2001 INFINITI G20 Overview

The Used 2001 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

