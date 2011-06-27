  1. Home
2000 INFINITI G20 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling, Infiniti customer service, attractive styling.
  • Motor gives up too many ponies to the competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A Sentra masquerading at the Infiniti ball.

Vehicle overview

Infiniti's original G20 departed the ranks in 1996, leaving a hole in Infiniti's entry-level slot, and was followed to pasture in 1997 by Infiniti's small-but-luxurious sedan, the J30. With the badge-engineered I30 and the slow-selling Q45 flagship as Infiniti's sole passenger-car offerings, the company needed a quick fix to bring people back into showrooms. Last year marked the return of an all-new G20 that was designed to breathe some life back into the Infiniti lineup.

Infiniti aims its G20 at the young, affluent 25- to 35-year-old demographic that snaps up hordes of Audi A4s, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class models every year. This small Infiniti promises buyers a stimulating and luxurious experience. Because prospective owners were concerned last year by the fact that this entry-luxury model had the lowest horsepower and torque ratings, the slowest acceleration times, and one of the stingiest standard-equipment lists in its class, Infiniti has made some changes to the car for 2000.

Gaining five extra horsepower, the G20's improved 2.0-liter, DOHC, 16-valve engine now makes 145 ponies. Two revamped transmissions are available: a new five-speed manual with revised first-, second- and fourth-gear ratios and a four-speed automatic with hydraulic control. Also new is a variable capacity muffler with dual tip outlets and a 100,000-mile tune-up interval.

Infiniti added anti-glare coating to the outside mirrors and an auto-off headlight function that turns the lights off 45 seconds after the key is removed from the ignition. For extra safety, Infiniti installed an engine immobilizer, revised remote keyless-entry transmitter with trunk release, and an optional In Vehicle Communication System (IVCS).

Inside, 2000 G20 buyers will find a power trunk release, one-touch up/down driver's window with safety reverse feature, retained accessory power for windows and sunroof, battery-saver feature, simulated wood trim, graphite-colored instrument panel, cruise-control activation switch moved to the steering wheel, and a newly shaped shift knob. This year, there are five options on the G20: an In Vehicle Communication System, power sunroof, leather/convenience package (for both base and touring models), and heated seats. The G20 is an attractive set of wheels and, with its many improvements for 2000, it may compete better against the Audis and BMWs that young up-and-comers are interested in. We know that the Infiniti dealer body is respectful and courteous to consumers, and that the warranty coverage at Infiniti is more generous than at Nissan, but we aren't completely convinced that better deals can't be found elsewhere.

2000 Highlights

The G20 entry-level compact receives numerous mechanical improvements, exterior and interior enhancements and safety additions for 2000, including more horsepower, revised transmissions and a new muffler.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 INFINITI G20.

5(88%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

g20
bryan591,04/17/2011
i am an ase certified master technician and i work for honda so believe me when i say the g20 is one of the most reliable cars ever made. the motor, transmission, and suspension are all bullet proof. my g20 has 198k on it and it gets 30-32 hwy mpg, doesnt leak, or burn a drop of oil, has the original alternator, water pump, and radiator. sometimes i have to make sure the car is still idling because it idles so smooth. i want to buy another one but my wife wont let me lol. but one is all youll ever need 300,000 miles on original motor and trans is definatley achievable. i cant say enough postitive things about this car, if you have a chance to own one i reccomend it.
loved this car
Kimberly,06/27/2005
Im 18 yrs old and i always wanted a g20 finally my parents purchased me one for my graduation gift. i absolutly loved this car. The interior is so cozy and the exterior is so stylish. Believe me when i tell you this car is extremely safe. Last week another car ran a stop sign and hit the side of my car. Right away the side airbag came out and i did not even have a scratch on me. I am so thankful i did not get hurt and i cant wait until my g20 gets fixed.
Very Reliable
Jim V,07/29/2006
I bought this car after selling my '99 Audi A4. The performance and handling do not match the Audi of course, but so far this car is much more reliable. You don't see too many of these on the road either which I like. Overall, I'd recommend this as a quality used vehicle to consider. It's just not as fun as the Audi or my previous VW Jetta's. But that's okay, it's also not in the shop every three months like those German makes.
The best car ever made
mikecool77,11/18/2011
I've had many cars: Multiple Honda's, Acura's, Lexus, BMW, Mitsubishi's etc... By far...This car is the best car ever made. I'm so thankful for this car. It gets amazing gas mileage and it is bullet proof. The mechanic was shocked that just about everything I had in this thing was stock. The only thing you may change is the 02 sensor. 122,000 going strong!!
See all 34 reviews of the 2000 INFINITI G20
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 INFINITI G20 Overview

The Used 2000 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Touring 4dr Sedan.

