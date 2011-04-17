Used 2000 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
G20 Reviews & Specs
  2000 INFINITI G20 Touring
    2000 INFINITI G20 Touring

    173,283 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G20

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9 34 Reviews
g20
bryan591, 04/17/2011
i am an ase certified master technician and i work for honda so believe me when i say the g20 is one of the most reliable cars ever made. the motor, transmission, and suspension are all bullet proof. my g20 has 198k on it and it gets 30-32 hwy mpg, doesnt leak, or burn a drop of oil, has the original alternator, water pump, and radiator. sometimes i have to make sure the car is still idling because it idles so smooth. i want to buy another one but my wife wont let me lol. but one is all youll ever need 300,000 miles on original motor and trans is definatley achievable. i cant say enough postitive things about this car, if you have a chance to own one i reccomend it.
