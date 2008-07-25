Used 2001 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
  2000 INFINITI G20 Touring
    2000 INFINITI G20 Touring

    173,283 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7 18 Reviews
  5
    (72%)
  4
    (28%)
G20 Forever
Filzy, 07/25/2008
We bought this car in 2001 as for its style, comfort, economy and reliability. It's now seven years and 160ks later and it still feels and drives like a new car! I'm astounded at how tight and rattle-free the driving experience still is. We have repaired O2 sensors and wiper arms under warranty, changed tires and brake pads, replaced the power antenna, and changed a couple of light bulbs. That is all and the car drives like new, I am not kidding!! The original re92 bridgestone tires were awful in snow and ice but lasted 90k until they were taken off and thrown as far away as possible! This car should never have come with those tires as standard equipment!
