Used 1991 INFINITI G20 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 G20
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight2535 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Santa Fe Brown Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Brown Metallic
  • Misty Blue Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Moonglow Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bayou Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
