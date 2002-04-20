Used 2002 INFINITI G20
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Sharp handling, Infiniti customer service, attractive styling.
Why get a Civic, Lancer, or Corolla when you can get a G20? With the G20, you get much more for your dollar - power windows, power mirrors, leather interior, moonroof, etc. People will argue that the G20 has a low resale value compared to the other models. Who cares? If you want to get an affordable used car that you intend to use for many years to come, resale value does not matter. All you should care about is reliability and in that area, the G20 is a real keeper. I'm not being biased, but I read so many great things about the G20's SR20DE engine. I dare say that the SR20DE is tougher than the competitors' engines. And since the G20 is built in Japan, no need to worry about quality.
This car has been in the family for 3+ years and been a great car for us. Good gas mileage. extremely reliable. Dependable! Dependable! Dependable! This G20 had one prior owner that had all work done at the dealer ( w/ paperwork to support her claim) . My mechanic checked it out before we purchased it. After examining the vehicle thoroughly, he simply said " if you don't buy it, I will'. Vehicle has over 165,000 miles and in the past 3 years we've only needed to put minimal money into it. Positives: Dependable - great gas mileage - Negatives: Turning radius takes some getting used to ( very wide ) ; Cup holders - poorly designed/ placed
This is a great car for the price. Make sure to get the Sport Package with 5spd transmition as there is a big difference between the Luxery and Sport models. It handles and feels great on the road. This is a car that, sold as Nissan Primera, won all sorts of awards for many years and even car races in Europe. Feel free to rev it up and enjoy the sound of the award winning SE- R engine. A turbocharger would be nice. Very reliable, great dealership. For the price of an accord I got my fully loaded G20.
I fell in love with my G before I even bought it. Just after seeing it in 2001, I drove it right off the showroom floor and it hasn't disappointed me yet! This car is classy yet sporty and a great performer for the 4-cyl class. Solid engineering and esthetically pleasing. Still looks great today even among newer vehicles. Cons? Cup holders are inefficient. Passenger seat adjustment in the sport edition isn't automatic. My son grew up in this car and will inherit it in 2 yrs; it makes me nervous that he won't love it as much as I do.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|145 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|145 hp @ 6000 rpm
Is the INFINITI G20 a good car?
Is the INFINITI G20 reliable?
Is the 2002 INFINITI G20 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2002 INFINITI G20?
The least-expensive 2002 INFINITI G20 is the 2002 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,395.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $22,195
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $21,395
What are the different models of INFINITI G20?
Used 2002 INFINITI G20 Overview
The Used 2002 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2002 INFINITI G20?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 INFINITI G20 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 G20 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 G20.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 INFINITI G20 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 G20 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
