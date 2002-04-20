  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Sharp handling, Infiniti customer service, attractive styling.

A Sentra masquerading at the Infiniti ball. Wait for the upcoming G35 sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

Infiniti aims its G20 at the young, affluent 25- to 35-year-old demographic that aspires to own an Audi A4, BMW 3 Series or Lexus IS 300, but can't quite squeeze one of those models into the budget. Essentially a Japan-market Nissan with a chrome grille and an Infiniti badge, the G20 promises buyers a stimulating and luxurious experience, but has difficulty delivering either in a convincing fashion.

This entry-entry-level luxury sedan provide buyers with goodies like side-impact airbags, fake wood cabin trim, remote keyless entry, Vehicle Immobilizer System Bose audio with an in-dash CD player and the usual battery of power conveniences. A new-for-2002 Sport package delivers a body-color grille, dark tint headlight trim, a limited-slip differential and 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Leather and a sunroof are optional on the G20, bundled into a package that also includes automatic climate control and power driver seat. Heated seats are available as an option in conjunction with either the Sport package or the Leather and Sunroof package.

G20's 145-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC engine revs freely and smoothly, but can be deemed spirited only when equipped with a manual transmission. The optional four-speed automatic saps power, emasculating the performance part of the car's equation. Curvy roads are where the G20 shines, thanks to a well-tuned suspension and communicative engine speed-sensitive steering. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS haul the 3,000-pound G20 to a stop assertively.

Cabin space is decent for four adults, though rear-seat legroom is rather tight. Sturdy assembly is evident throughout, and the dash sports clearly labeled gauges and properly placed controls. In fact, Infiniti prides itself on placing all switchgear in a manner that allows the driver to keep her eyes on the road.

Despite the fact that the G20 is an attractive set of well-equipped wheels, its downmarket positioning and overall feel dictate that it cannot compete with the Audis, BMWs and Lexus models in which young up-and-comers are interested. We know that the Infiniti dealer body is respectful and courteous to consumers, but think about it this way: A similarly powered Ford Focus ZTS, Nissan Sentra SE or Mazda Protege ES stickers for as much as $10,000 less than the G20. Is 10 grand worth a couple of nice doodads, a better warranty and getting your butt kissed at the dealership?

Furthermore, for the price of a loaded G20, you can waltz into a Nissan showroom and blast out in a roomier, more powerful Maxima SE. That fact alone is reason enough to forget the G20 even exists.

2002 Highlights

A Sport package featuring a body-color grille, dark tint headlight trim and 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels debuts this year, as do two new exterior colors -- Silver Crystal and Maui Blue. The G20t, as Infiniti dubs the Touring package-equipped model, disappears this year.
Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Gem of a Car!
taenean,

Why get a Civic, Lancer, or Corolla when you can get a G20? With the G20, you get much more for your dollar - power windows, power mirrors, leather interior, moonroof, etc. People will argue that the G20 has a low resale value compared to the other models. Who cares? If you want to get an affordable used car that you intend to use for many years to come, resale value does not matter. All you should care about is reliability and in that area, the G20 is a real keeper. I'm not being biased, but I read so many great things about the G20's SR20DE engine. I dare say that the SR20DE is tougher than the competitors' engines. And since the G20 is built in Japan, no need to worry about quality.

5 out of 5 stars, Great little car
RickG,
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)

This car has been in the family for 3+ years and been a great car for us. Good gas mileage. extremely reliable. Dependable! Dependable! Dependable! This G20 had one prior owner that had all work done at the dealer ( w/ paperwork to support her claim) . My mechanic checked it out before we purchased it. After examining the vehicle thoroughly, he simply said " if you don't buy it, I will'. Vehicle has over 165,000 miles and in the past 3 years we've only needed to put minimal money into it. Positives: Dependable - great gas mileage - Negatives: Turning radius takes some getting used to ( very wide ) ; Cup holders - poorly designed/ placed

5 out of 5 stars, 2002 G20 Sport
Euler2000,

This is a great car for the price. Make sure to get the Sport Package with 5spd transmition as there is a big difference between the Luxery and Sport models. It handles and feels great on the road. This is a car that, sold as Nissan Primera, won all sorts of awards for many years and even car races in Europe. Feel free to rev it up and enjoy the sound of the award winning SE- R engine. A turbocharger would be nice. Very reliable, great dealership. For the price of an accord I got my fully loaded G20.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Love to Drive
Kcherice,

I fell in love with my G before I even bought it. Just after seeing it in 2001, I drove it right off the showroom floor and it hasn't disappointed me yet! This car is classy yet sporty and a great performer for the 4-cyl class. Solid engineering and esthetically pleasing. Still looks great today even among newer vehicles. Cons? Cup holders are inefficient. Passenger seat adjustment in the sport edition isn't automatic. My son grew up in this car and will inherit it in 2 yrs; it makes me nervous that he won't love it as much as I do.

See all 53 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 4A
MPG 20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 INFINITI G20 features & specs
FAQ

Is the INFINITI G20 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2002 G20 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI G20 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G20 gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI G20. Learn more

Is the INFINITI G20 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI G20 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G20. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G20's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2002 INFINITI G20 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2002 INFINITI G20 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2002 G20 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2002 INFINITI G20?

The least-expensive 2002 INFINITI G20 is the 2002 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,395.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $22,195
  • 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $21,395
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI G20?

If you're interested in the INFINITI G20, the next question is, which G20 model is right for you? G20 variants include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of G20 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

