Used 1991 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 INFINITI G20 Touring
    2000 INFINITI G20 Touring

    173,283 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G20

10 reviews
Best Car Ever!
Ibjerni,07/04/2008
I bought this car used in 1993 with 17,000 on it and it now has 159,314. Aside from new CV boots, power antennae, starter and alternator, with regular maintenance, this car has been FANTASTIC! Drives like a dream! I agree with previous review about cup holders- needs some. Pearl white paint has held up nicely and still looks like a new car when waxed. I'd like a newer car, but it runs and looks SO GOOD, I hate to part with it!
