1992 INFINITI G20 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

None
None
None
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New tires and an automatic transmission are introduced on Infiniti junior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 INFINITI G20.

5(70%)
4(30%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great value
MrBurns,02/17/2008
I had this car since 2001. I bought this car with 113,000 miles on it now it has 203,000. I had to do some maintenance on it through out the years but nothing major. Replaced rotors starter and the alternator. Overall I dont think there is a more reliable car out there. I drive a 5 speed and never had a problem. The car has a timeless design, people dont believe that its a 92. I want to buy a new car but this one is still going strong. The interior doesn't look like new anymore but I dont want to make those monthly payments. Performance is awesome. How many cars this old can do 100 miles per hour on the highway and not fall apart. Yes it can go this fast and feel steady.
most of the fun, none of the headaches
freewheelinfranklin,06/28/2002
I have driven this car for it's existence and the build quality and reliability never cease to amaze me..quite literally could not be better in those categories....a little more power would be appreciated, especially since the slush box seems indecisive (except on full throttle upshifts which it handles with authority at redline)...very refined handling which was improved further by the addition of a set of Yokohama AVID H4's in the same size as the originals...razor sharp turn in with little noise
Fun drive
Canadian Moose,08/26/2002
Great car. In the short time ive owned it(2yrs) the only thing that has needed replacing were the tires. Loads of fun.
Commentary information on1992InfinitiG20
j.m,02/22/2003
I bought from a one owner with 157,000 miles, all original, maintenance records etc from Dana Point, Southern California, and drove it to my home in Clovis, California....I have now 167,000 miles and still runs extremely well. I am a student and on weekends drive it to the bay area.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1992 INFINITI G20 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 INFINITI G20

Used 1992 INFINITI G20 Overview

The Used 1992 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

