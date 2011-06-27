I had this car since 2001. I bought this car with 113,000 miles on it now it has 203,000. I had to do some maintenance on it through out the years but nothing major. Replaced rotors starter and the alternator. Overall I dont think there is a more reliable car out there. I drive a 5 speed and never had a problem. The car has a timeless design, people dont believe that its a 92. I want to buy a new car but this one is still going strong. The interior doesn't look like new anymore but I dont want to make those monthly payments. Performance is awesome. How many cars this old can do 100 miles per hour on the highway and not fall apart. Yes it can go this fast and feel steady.

