Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All-season tires are added to the G20. No other changes are made to the entry-level Infiniti.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 INFINITI G20.

5(83%)
4(14%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Get the manual
over200thousand,08/22/2008
Bought in 2000 with 67k miles. Now has 200769+ miles. The bad: a couple of big repairs, transmission and clutch at about 130k, also cvboots/axles at around 185k. Tachometer not working, driver-side window only goes down about 80%, sunroof motor retired in 2007, and odometer just broke. The good: the best car I've ever owned (81 RX7, 82 Saab Turbo, 86 GTI, 91 Eclipse GSX, 95 Camry). VERY fun to drive, great handling, not quick off the line, but great performance at 3k rpm and above, quiet, solid, interior still essentially perfect. Good investment to have windows tinted when I got the car. 22-24 mpg city, 24-27 mpg hwy. $50/year DMV registration in CA. I would sell this car to my mom.
1995 Infiniti G20 (automatic)
drcy,10/27/2005
I just bought this car a few days ago from a car dealer and it was in excellent condition with only 1 previous owner. This car handles very well and feels very steady on the road. My father had a '93 Infiniti G20 and I loved driving that car and my '95 G20 is no different.
Buy yourself one, you'll bless yourself
randyo156,09/12/2004
I have had my g20 for 3 years now and have had some wonderful times. People say its pretty slow, but a four door used sedan for under 5 k, its about the best motor you can get. Its handling is top notch and i feel once your drive a G its hard to get used to something that doesnt handle as well. My car has 167k on it with no issues, paint steal gleams, not a single rattle or creak yet. Rides firm and nice, great high speed cruiser if you drive long distances. Im getting between 23-28 for gas mileage, and im a very hard driver. I liberally use the 7500 rpm red line. I've got 40,000 miles on my current tires, maybe about 15k left. Its a best buy
95 Infiniti - an amazing deal
Thebaddog,09/23/2003
I bought this car with 100,000 miles on it. Even though it shows its age in a few aspects, it was a steal in the price I paid, and how much I got. It drives just as well as many new cars. I would recomend this to anyone looking for a great car at a great price, and if you have more cash to burn get a newer model, or don't and save the rest ;)
See all 36 reviews of the 1995 INFINITI G20
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1995 INFINITI G20 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 INFINITI G20

Used 1995 INFINITI G20 Overview

The Used 1995 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Touring 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 INFINITI G20?

Should I lease or buy a 1995 INFINITI G20?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

