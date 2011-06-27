1995 INFINITI G20 Review
Pros & Cons
Other years
List Price Estimate
$684 - $1,649
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
All-season tires are added to the G20. No other changes are made to the entry-level Infiniti.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 INFINITI G20.
Most helpful consumer reviews
over200thousand,08/22/2008
Bought in 2000 with 67k miles. Now has 200769+ miles. The bad: a couple of big repairs, transmission and clutch at about 130k, also cvboots/axles at around 185k. Tachometer not working, driver-side window only goes down about 80%, sunroof motor retired in 2007, and odometer just broke. The good: the best car I've ever owned (81 RX7, 82 Saab Turbo, 86 GTI, 91 Eclipse GSX, 95 Camry). VERY fun to drive, great handling, not quick off the line, but great performance at 3k rpm and above, quiet, solid, interior still essentially perfect. Good investment to have windows tinted when I got the car. 22-24 mpg city, 24-27 mpg hwy. $50/year DMV registration in CA. I would sell this car to my mom.
drcy,10/27/2005
I just bought this car a few days ago from a car dealer and it was in excellent condition with only 1 previous owner. This car handles very well and feels very steady on the road. My father had a '93 Infiniti G20 and I loved driving that car and my '95 G20 is no different.
randyo156,09/12/2004
I have had my g20 for 3 years now and have had some wonderful times. People say its pretty slow, but a four door used sedan for under 5 k, its about the best motor you can get. Its handling is top notch and i feel once your drive a G its hard to get used to something that doesnt handle as well. My car has 167k on it with no issues, paint steal gleams, not a single rattle or creak yet. Rides firm and nice, great high speed cruiser if you drive long distances. Im getting between 23-28 for gas mileage, and im a very hard driver. I liberally use the 7500 rpm red line. I've got 40,000 miles on my current tires, maybe about 15k left. Its a best buy
Thebaddog,09/23/2003
I bought this car with 100,000 miles on it. Even though it shows its age in a few aspects, it was a steal in the price I paid, and how much I got. It drives just as well as many new cars. I would recomend this to anyone looking for a great car at a great price, and if you have more cash to burn get a newer model, or don't and save the rest ;)
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
