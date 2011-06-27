I have had my g20 for 3 years now and have had some wonderful times. People say its pretty slow, but a four door used sedan for under 5 k, its about the best motor you can get. Its handling is top notch and i feel once your drive a G its hard to get used to something that doesnt handle as well. My car has 167k on it with no issues, paint steal gleams, not a single rattle or creak yet. Rides firm and nice, great high speed cruiser if you drive long distances. Im getting between 23-28 for gas mileage, and im a very hard driver. I liberally use the 7500 rpm red line. I've got 40,000 miles on my current tires, maybe about 15k left. Its a best buy

