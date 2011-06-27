  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G20
  4. Used 1996 INFINITI G20
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

1996 INFINITI G20 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
INFINITI G20 for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$685 - $1,651
Used G20 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

On one hand, we can't understand why Infiniti has such a hard time selling the G20. It's very attractive, offers decent all-around performance, and gets good fuel economy. Priced within a few thousand dollars of top-rung models from Honda and Toyota, the G20 has the added prestige and dealer service of the Infiniti brand name.

On the other hand, Nissan's Maxima makes the G20 pretty much redundant. It has more room, more power, better performance, and more modern engineering. Priced at the same levels as the G20, the Maxima simply makes more sense.

If you do opt for the G20, which is often advertised at unbeatable lease rates, you get a 140-horsepower twin-cam 2.0-liter four under the hood. A V6 is not available. The G20 is front-wheel drive, and has antilock brakes and dual airbags standard. The G20 is based on Nissan's home-market Primera sedan, which is about to be redesigned. Chances are good that the G20 will be all-new for '96 or '97, or will be replaced entirely by the soon-to-be-introduced I30, which will be based on the Maxima.

Really, the G20 is a good car. It's speedy, good looking, and competitively priced, especially for an Infiniti-badged sedan. However, there are other offerings in this class that provide the same amount of style, with a bit more substance.

1996 Highlights

Emergency locking front and rear seatbelts have been installed, and fake wood is applied on models equipped with the Leather Appointment Package. This is the last year for the entry-level Infinti.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 INFINITI G20.

5(75%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best built car ever
scubabird,12/21/2006
We bought 1996 model new and aside from tires and a couple of batteries, over ten years of daily use, it has been completely trouble-free. MPG on the highway is in the low 30's on regular gas. Standard sound system is very listenable. Only irritation is that this car was not equipped with any sort of cup holder, a fairly amazing omission, considering its cost and year of manufacture. Nonetheless, I'd like nothing more than to find another brand new one that's been lost in storage over the last decade. A great car.
What an excellent car
edgy,10/10/2013
I bought this car used in 2006 with about 117000 miles on it. I drove this car everywhere in the country. I used to do straight 1000 plus miles of driving on this car and I never had any problem. What a reliable and great car. It had close to 2250000 miles on it and it was getting old. Finally we had a major blizzard in the midwest recently and my car got stuck on the uphill and it started spinning wheels. I tried it too hard and it finally took me to home and next day it died. I don't know if it was a coincidence or it was its time, lost engine compression. Finally, I took it to Salvage Yard and sold it at the rate of scrape metal. The sweetest thing is it died on my parking lot.
Very satisfied
dktorcan,03/13/2003
Bought it used 16 months ago with 127000 kms(about 80000 miles) on it. Very happy with the reliability, responsiveness, acceleration(especially after I put in a K&N filter), sound system and styling (still LOVE the look of the car). Gas consumption could be better, given that it's Plus(98.5 Octane).
GREAT performance sedan
96G20t,04/04/2002
After looking for an Accord or Integra 4 door, I settled on the G20 Touring. Loaded up with options, it is $1000 - $2000 less than Hondas. The reliability has turned out to be perfect. I can't believe another writer had only ONE problem in 50,000 miles and gives this car a 4 out of 10 rating.
See all 28 reviews of the 1996 INFINITI G20
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1996 INFINITI G20 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 INFINITI G20

Used 1996 INFINITI G20 Overview

The Used 1996 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 INFINITI G20?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 INFINITI G20s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 INFINITI G20 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 INFINITI G20.

Can't find a used 1996 INFINITI G20s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI G20 for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,908.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,294.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI G20 for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,908.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,426.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 INFINITI G20?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI G20 lease specials

Related Used 1996 INFINITI G20 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles