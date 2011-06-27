  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
1993 INFINITI G20 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Driver and passenger airbags are introduced as a midyear change to the G20.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 INFINITI G20.

5(70%)
4(27%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good commuter
velocat,10/18/2010
The 93 G20 was very reliable. I put on 140,000 miles on it and it had no major repairs outside of scheduled repairs and tune-up items. No surprises at all. Impressive. The car had excellent pep and acceleration so long as there was only two people in it and no cargo in trunk. Fill it up with 4 adult passengers and truck of luggage and crank up the AC, then you can actually feel the engine being taxed on freeway on-ramps or long hill climbs. Speaking of trunk, it is large for a car this size, used the then new "Cab forward design.
Old Reliable
relo-ace,07/24/2002
I drove this car for 4 years as a residential Realtor and ran it hard -- other than the normal things like brakes and batteries, never, ever had a problem. My teenagers have each had the car for the past 4+ years and it is still the most solid, dependable car one could ask for -- approaching 150,000 miles.
My Dear G20
ChrisG20,12/14/2004
I've owned my 1993.5 G20 since 1997. Bought it at 37,000miles and presently it has 213,967miles. This is the best car I have ever owned. It has never failed me. I replaced original water hose at 185K, speaker packed up at 197K and starter at 203K. Apart from those three items, everything in my G20 has performed flawlessly since 1997. Even the highly rated Acura and Lexus are not this trouble-free. I love my G20, WONDERFUL CAR INDEED!
BEST CAR EVER INVENTED!!!!!!
Derek James,04/19/2002
Best car ever!!!!!! Unfortunatley i can ran into by a suburban and the car took the hit great. The sunroof didn't even break!!!!!! I highly reccomend this car. I only wish i could find another one around here.
See all 33 reviews of the 1993 INFINITI G20
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1993 INFINITI G20 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 INFINITI G20

Used 1993 INFINITI G20 Overview

The Used 1993 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

