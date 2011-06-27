1993 INFINITI G20 Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
Driver and passenger airbags are introduced as a midyear change to the G20.
velocat,10/18/2010
The 93 G20 was very reliable. I put on 140,000 miles on it and it had no major repairs outside of scheduled repairs and tune-up items. No surprises at all. Impressive. The car had excellent pep and acceleration so long as there was only two people in it and no cargo in trunk. Fill it up with 4 adult passengers and truck of luggage and crank up the AC, then you can actually feel the engine being taxed on freeway on-ramps or long hill climbs. Speaking of trunk, it is large for a car this size, used the then new "Cab forward design.
relo-ace,07/24/2002
I drove this car for 4 years as a residential Realtor and ran it hard -- other than the normal things like brakes and batteries, never, ever had a problem. My teenagers have each had the car for the past 4+ years and it is still the most solid, dependable car one could ask for -- approaching 150,000 miles.
ChrisG20,12/14/2004
I've owned my 1993.5 G20 since 1997. Bought it at 37,000miles and presently it has 213,967miles. This is the best car I have ever owned. It has never failed me. I replaced original water hose at 185K, speaker packed up at 197K and starter at 203K. Apart from those three items, everything in my G20 has performed flawlessly since 1997. Even the highly rated Acura and Lexus are not this trouble-free. I love my G20, WONDERFUL CAR INDEED!
Derek James,04/19/2002
Best car ever!!!!!! Unfortunatley i can ran into by a suburban and the car took the hit great. The sunroof didn't even break!!!!!! I highly reccomend this car. I only wish i could find another one around here.
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
