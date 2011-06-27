The 93 G20 was very reliable. I put on 140,000 miles on it and it had no major repairs outside of scheduled repairs and tune-up items. No surprises at all. Impressive. The car had excellent pep and acceleration so long as there was only two people in it and no cargo in trunk. Fill it up with 4 adult passengers and truck of luggage and crank up the AC, then you can actually feel the engine being taxed on freeway on-ramps or long hill climbs. Speaking of trunk, it is large for a car this size, used the then new "Cab forward design.

