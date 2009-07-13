Used 2002 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me

Why get a Civic, Lancer, or Corolla when you can get a G20? With the G20, you get much more for your dollar - power windows, power mirrors, leather interior, moonroof, etc. People will argue that the G20 has a low resale value compared to the other models. Who cares? If you want to get an affordable used car that you intend to use for many years to come, resale value does not matter. All you should care about is reliability and in that area, the G20 is a real keeper. I'm not being biased, but I read so many great things about the G20's SR20DE engine. I dare say that the SR20DE is tougher than the competitors' engines. And since the G20 is built in Japan, no need to worry about quality.

Read more