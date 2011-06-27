Used 2011 INFINITI EX Consumer Reviews

Nice upgrade meower , 07/02/2011 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I traded my 2010 G37s for a 2011 EX35 to obtain more flexible space. Very impressed with the ride quality and compared to the G37, the performance is a close second. With the technology pack, the EX35 has becomes a feature-rich product with tools that make highway driving very pleasant. It may not inspire night drives down twisty country roads but it's not a snooze-fest either. Comfortable for a 6'2" guy. Compared to the G37, has a better entry/exit. Rear seat room may be problematic behind someone with the seat mostly back but the dog doesn't complain. Report Abuse

Bury me in it! mikiehorn , 05/10/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful A plush Chestnut interior and Garnet paint color makes my car stand out in a crowd. Great horse power (297) coupled to a smooth 7 speed. AWD for winter (CA) skiing trips. Comfortable leather heated seats, great driving position, turn radius, noise isolation, XM radio, nav system, 9 gb 11 spker sound system make for a surprisingly good touring car w/ rear seats folded down for the wife and I (kids are GONE). W/cross supports on the roof rack - a perfect ski storage system. AWD gets it done in moderate snow conditions (all weather tires limit this). Rear seating ok for short car pooling trips - up to 4 passengers. After 5 months and 6,000 - its a KEEPER! Car is trouble free to date.

poor support from Nissa dealer as Infiniti dealer Don , 06/02/2018 EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Make sur you have viable dealer that will be in business as Nissan dealer treats me like S--- Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value