Used 2011 INFINITI EX Consumer Reviews
Nice upgrade
I traded my 2010 G37s for a 2011 EX35 to obtain more flexible space. Very impressed with the ride quality and compared to the G37, the performance is a close second. With the technology pack, the EX35 has becomes a feature-rich product with tools that make highway driving very pleasant. It may not inspire night drives down twisty country roads but it's not a snooze-fest either. Comfortable for a 6'2" guy. Compared to the G37, has a better entry/exit. Rear seat room may be problematic behind someone with the seat mostly back but the dog doesn't complain.
Bury me in it!
A plush Chestnut interior and Garnet paint color makes my car stand out in a crowd. Great horse power (297) coupled to a smooth 7 speed. AWD for winter (CA) skiing trips. Comfortable leather heated seats, great driving position, turn radius, noise isolation, XM radio, nav system, 9 gb 11 spker sound system make for a surprisingly good touring car w/ rear seats folded down for the wife and I (kids are GONE). W/cross supports on the roof rack - a perfect ski storage system. AWD gets it done in moderate snow conditions (all weather tires limit this). Rear seating ok for short car pooling trips - up to 4 passengers. After 5 months and 6,000 - its a KEEPER! Car is trouble free to date.
poor support from Nissa dealer as Infiniti dealer
Make sur you have viable dealer that will be in business as Nissan dealer treats me like S---
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Kept Secret in Mid Sized Luxury SUV/Crossover
Best kept secret of mid sized luxury SUVs. The EX is an exceptional vehicle. It is stylish, fun to drive and has every practical feature one needs in a car. It is real performer to with its 300 HP V6. It's actually too nice to take to Home Depot for mulch or plants but can serve as a great grocery shopping vehicle. The power folding rear seats are a great feature as is the 360 degree camera. It has the best navigation system in its class and awesome Bose sound.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the EX
Related Used 2011 INFINITI EX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60