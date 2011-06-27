Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,822
|$3,402
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,546
|$3,064
|Average
|$1,267
|$1,996
|$2,388
|Rough
|$911
|$1,445
|$1,712
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tiburon GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,711
|$2,192
|$2,476
|Clean
|$1,542
|$1,978
|$2,230
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,550
|$1,738
|Rough
|$866
|$1,122
|$1,246
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tiburon SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$3,258
|$3,914
|Clean
|$1,899
|$2,940
|$3,525
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,304
|$2,747
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,668
|$1,970
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,711
|$2,692
|$3,250
|Clean
|$1,542
|$2,429
|$2,927
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,904
|$2,281
|Rough
|$866
|$1,378
|$1,635
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Tiburon GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,433
|$3,759
|$4,514
|Clean
|$2,192
|$3,392
|$4,066
|Average
|$1,712
|$2,658
|$3,169
|Rough
|$1,231
|$1,925
|$2,272