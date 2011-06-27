Used 2014 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews

Phillip , 06/07/2020 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

My Insight - 2014, that is! I have owned my 2014 Insight for 3 years as of May 2020 and it has been an outstanding vehicle. Mine is the EX without navigation and otherwise loaded. I use a Garmin Drive 60 for GPS and it fits nicely on the dash without any windshield obstruction. I average 40 MPG in the city and 50 MPG on the highway. I have always used premium gasoline; however, the lower grades are rated as OK. With this milage the price difference in grades is miniscule. This was the last in this Insight series. Honda recently re-launched a new Insight series that has an electric-only initial phase with the gasoline engine starting at higher speeds. The milage on the new series is basically the reverse of the MPG I am experiencing; this new series has better city than highway MPG. The 2014 Insight has IMA, Integrated Motor Assist, so the electric motor kicks in at various times to increase torque and the associated MPG. This car is fast off the line (high torque) and handles like a sports car on the turns. The cruse control is excellent and contributes to the MPG and if needed a downshift is possible from the paddle-shifters that immediately puts the CVT (continuously variable transmission) into manual select. I purchased this Honda Insight as a Certified Pre-Owned Dealer Demonstrator, thus I am the single owner. I purchased the Honda Extended Warranty (transferable) for 8 Years/100,000 miles. This is a great car that I love to drive.