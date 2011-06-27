Estimated values
2014 Honda Insight EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,800
|$9,657
|$10,576
|Clean
|$8,336
|$9,159
|$9,995
|Average
|$7,408
|$8,163
|$8,832
|Rough
|$6,481
|$7,166
|$7,669
Estimated values
2014 Honda Insight LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,382
|$9,526
|$10,701
|Clean
|$7,940
|$9,035
|$10,112
|Average
|$7,056
|$8,052
|$8,936
|Rough
|$6,173
|$7,069
|$7,760
Estimated values
2014 Honda Insight 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,883
|$8,860
|$9,874
|Clean
|$7,467
|$8,403
|$9,331
|Average
|$6,636
|$7,489
|$8,246
|Rough
|$5,805
|$6,574
|$7,160
