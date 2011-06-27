  1. Home
2015 Honda Fit Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,477$11,641$13,897
Clean$9,052$11,130$13,246
Average$8,203$10,110$11,945
Rough$7,353$9,090$10,643
Estimated values
2015 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,093$11,208$13,410
Clean$8,686$10,717$12,782
Average$7,870$9,734$11,526
Rough$7,055$8,752$10,271
Estimated values
2015 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,543$10,573$12,685
Clean$8,160$10,110$12,091
Average$7,394$9,183$10,903
Rough$6,628$8,256$9,715
Estimated values
2015 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,702$9,653$11,674
Clean$7,357$9,230$11,127
Average$6,666$8,384$10,034
Rough$5,976$7,537$8,940
Estimated values
2015 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,650$9,502$11,427
Clean$7,307$9,086$10,892
Average$6,621$8,253$9,822
Rough$5,935$7,420$8,752
Estimated values
2015 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,201$10,181$12,237
Clean$7,834$9,734$11,664
Average$7,098$8,842$10,518
Rough$6,363$7,950$9,372
FAQ

What is the Blue Book Value of a 2015 Honda Fit?

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Honda Fit on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda Fit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,307 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,086 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
Is the 2015 Honda Fit a good car?

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Honda Fit. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Honda Fit and see how it feels.
