Estimated values
2015 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,477
|$11,641
|$13,897
|Clean
|$9,052
|$11,130
|$13,246
|Average
|$8,203
|$10,110
|$11,945
|Rough
|$7,353
|$9,090
|$10,643
2015 Honda Fit EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Outstanding
|$9,093
|$11,208
|$13,410
|Clean
|$8,686
|$10,717
|$12,782
|Average
|$7,870
|$9,734
|$11,526
|Rough
|$7,055
|$8,752
|$10,271
2015 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Outstanding
|$8,543
|$10,573
|$12,685
|Clean
|$8,160
|$10,110
|$12,091
|Average
|$7,394
|$9,183
|$10,903
|Rough
|$6,628
|$8,256
|$9,715
2015 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Outstanding
|$7,702
|$9,653
|$11,674
|Clean
|$7,357
|$9,230
|$11,127
|Average
|$6,666
|$8,384
|$10,034
|Rough
|$5,976
|$7,537
|$8,940
2015 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$7,650
|$9,502
|$11,427
|Clean
|$7,307
|$9,086
|$10,892
|Average
|$6,621
|$8,253
|$9,822
|Rough
|$5,935
|$7,420
|$8,752
2015 Honda Fit EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$8,201
|$10,181
|$12,237
|Clean
|$7,834
|$9,734
|$11,664
|Average
|$7,098
|$8,842
|$10,518
|Rough
|$6,363
|$7,950
|$9,372