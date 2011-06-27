Used 2015 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews

A great little car on a serious budget Quick , 10/07/2015 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful I'm going to try and keep this review short by trying to skip over all the technical specs you've already read and just get straight to the good and the bad, but first I think it is important that I give you som e background. I'm in my early 20's just graduated college and my previous car was an ultra-plush 1997 Pontiac Bonneville. (Think of it as your favorite recliner on wheels.) The Bonneville was great, but it was quickly turning into a money pit and it was time for a new car. I've owned the car for about six months now, and I'm still in love with it, but it does have a few downsides. First of all, the car is rated 38/40 mpg (city, hwy), however I drive mostly highway miles and in order for me to actually get my average mpg per tank below 40, I've got to drive around in sport mode approximately 15% of the time and drive pretty aggressively. On average, I get between 42 and 45 mpg. I've gotten 47 - 50 before on long road trips, or by driving extremely conservatively. Needless to say, the mpg's are great. The car has a pretty stiff suspension, and the base model lacks a lot of the sound-dampening materials of the higher end models, so there is a good bit of road noise. The stiff suspension also gives you a powerful incentive to avoid any and all bumps in the road as they do not absorb much of the impact and I'm always afraid of hurting my precious automobile. I did have to drive down one particularly terrible country road that was absolutely full of potholes, and now there are a few light rattles in the seat belt columns, which is pretty vexing since it is a brand new car. The car is extremely easy to drive. The steering wheel turns with very little effort, acceleration and braking is smooth. Acceleration is kind of sluggish, especially if you are coming from a full size sedan like me, but I don't really mind it as it's still a fun drive. Sports mode basically just makes the engine rev higher and provides a noticeable increase in responsiveness. Economy mode is a more dramatic change, with extremely sluggish acceleration and reduced A/C performance. Personally, I only use it when travelling on the highway. The car will get extremely hot out in the sun, which is to be expected with the all black interior, but the A/C can take care of it in a matter of seconds, so it's not really an issue. The seats are comfortable, but don't really cradle your body, so you have a tendency to slide a little in the turns. Additionally, the center console "armrest" is completely unusable because it is practically on the floor. The radio sounds like every other normal car stereo, except for the Bluetooth. I'm not sure if it is just my phone or what, but the sound quality there is pretty bad. It's like using a payphone. The last, and maybe most important, thing to note, is that my particular car seems to have a few quality control issues. A few of the dashboard panels don't line up quite right. The window trim on one door seems to stick out further than all the others, and the front bumper seems to have too large a gap in the panels on one side. When it gets hot, the rear window squirter leaks and leaves a nearly impossible to remove streak from the soap on the window. These are all things that I'll have to ask the dealer about when I go for an oil change. Final verdict: despite its few flaws, I absolutely love it and feel that I made the right choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Overall, I love it John Signorino , 08/16/2015 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I'm basing this review for what I paid for the car. For that, after having the car for over a year, I'm still thrilled driving it. It handles very nicely and I'm amazed how fast I can take some turns and the car just sticks and feels so in control. Great road feedback. The manual is so smooth and easy to shift. Acceleration is good enough for me; not crazy fast at all but certainly easy enough to "gun it". What I love is the fun factor of driving it, the fantastic gas mileage, the room for things, the ease of parking and handling, the looks, the feel, the back up camera, the side camera, no bad blind spots, easy shifting, sun roof, pretty good sound system, keyless entry, low maintenance, rear wiper, hatch, lot of cup holders, and it's a Honda. The front seats are too hard for long rides. I learned to put sit on a car cushion for that. But for average driving, the seats feel fine for me. Update: The Fit is 2 years old now. Had it into the dealership 3 times for recalls. Yeah, it's irritating but it wasn't so bad. Other than that, the car has been running like a champ. I don't know how I could switch to another car now since I got used to how I can arrange the seats in the Fit. I really can't! Great mileage and a very fun manual 6 speed to drive. And the backup camera!! How fricken nice! Love the side view camera, too. Again, I could never get a car without them since I am used to them. Makes things MUCH safer. My wife liked the Fit so much that she wanted the larger HR-V and she got it and loves it. Update: Still is running like a champ. I added a car rack to it for carrying two kayaks. It's almost always carrying kayaking and fishing gear. The magic seats are SO handy! The car "fits" my needs so much, it's hard to imagine me going with another. Update: I don't think there was ever a car I liked so much. I have no desire to get anything else. It sounds strange, but it's true. Update: Since I use it so much for so many different things, the back seats are often going up or down or flat. It still runs great. I have a few scratches (actually more than a few) but no dents. Just a fantastic, fun, practical, reliable car. It's kind of like a good marriage; it's not perfect but at this point I'm not wanting to switch to another when I know I already have a good thing going. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Update-2015 Honda Fit at 60,000+ miles Silverfit15 , 09/24/2015 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2015 Fit LX in mid August 2014. Going from a Toyota Corolla to a Fit was a pleasure. Nothing wrong with the Toyota, but it is more an appliance than a car. Great transportation and comfort-but very boring to drive. The Fit is just the opposite. While the car has a CVT transmission, it is still quick, responsive and fund to drive. The Fit holds the road better than you would think for an economy car, but with a composed and compliant ride for it's size. Everyone who has seen the Fit is impressed with how large it is inside compared to it's exterior dimensions. Other that a dear hitting the car along the passenger side of the car at 60 MPH, the car has had no issues. I have also done my oil changes, which is fairly easy, even though you need to remove the engine splash pan to get to the drain and filter. I travel 110 mile each day to work and back home. My average MPG has ranged from 42 to 45.5 in all kinds of weather, with the A/C both on and off. My friends with hybrids can't believe the mileage I get, and the cost of the car was nowhere near what they paid. As for front seat comfort, I have no complaints. I spend almost three hours each day in the Fit, and at no time find myself uncomfortable. Overall, I am extremely happy with my decision to go with a Fit, and would recommend it to anyone looking for a good blend of economy, performance and utility in a small package. UPDATE: In August 2017, Sold the Honda Fit to my son. He is a college student so we took a small down payment and let him assume the monthly payments. His 1996 Jeep Cherokee was on it's last leg. He is a big guy, about 6"2" and 250+ lbs. He loves the car, the gas mileage, interior room and reliability. The only times it has been in the shop is for three recalls, which I expected better from Honda. Otherwise, regular maintenance, oil changes and transmission fluid change ($110.00). I have shown him how to change the oil and filter-so we do it together every 10K. Oil changes take less than 1/2 hour, and doing it ourselves insures it is done correctly. Overall, this car has been a great investment and very reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fit - A great car for City Dweller-Active Lifestylists linslewis , 05/21/2015 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Traded a 2009 Fit Sport for a 2015 Fit Ex. Both are manual transmission & greatly enjoying the upgrades Honda in to the new generation. I live in suburbia USA & commute to a major city for work approximately 22 miles each way. Have enjoyed the peppiness of the new Fit, as well as the ability to transport 2 bikes, plus gear in the back for weekend bike rides. I am missing that extra 1.6" Honda took when reducing overall length. I am a driver at heart, & having tons of fun.