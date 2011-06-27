Used 2014 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews
Extremely pleased with everything after 9 months search and comparison, RAV4, Mazda CX5 & CRV
56 year old grandparents and mostly just the 2 of us and then our 2yr old grandson. I was looking for the best mpg med-small SUV with the most room, safety, quiet, and dependability. I was real close to getting the Mazda but I kept reading reviews of interior noise and back seat discomfort and I read too many complaints on the RAV4. I am more than pleased with the 2014 CRV. Comfort front and rear, good interior noise control & room, great ride, features,great gas mileage. In the first 1500 miles, the worst was(real) 24mpg with mostly town miles & best (real)33mpg highway with AC and packed full. I have no complaints! A feature that I did not know it had was the ability to downshift into 3rd.
All around traveler
If you need a good all around vehicle, I would recommend this one. I'm really proud of this car. The trunk is really roomy and there is a lot of legroom. Perfect height for average people, even my 4yo can get in and out by herself. But still high enough to go through 2.5 feet of fresh snow up an 1/8 mile driveway. We used to have a honda odyssey minivan and we replaced it with this CRV. I was worried about stepping down from a V6 to 4 cylinder for our road trips. Going over the big mountain passes in cruise control, the odyssey would downshift to around 3k rpm and this CRV does the same. I feel that the lighter weight offsets the smaller engine. I would have given 5 stars if it weren't for the darn VTC actuator clacking on cold starts and darn front seat head rests/restarints. I have checked with my mechanic and the VTC actuator is just an annoyance. I have to recline the front seat back a little and then the Fwd cant of the headrest is not so bad. The head rest was designed this way to reduce neck injury, so I understand. I took this car for a 3000 mile trip this last winter and it did about 25.5 mpg with blizzaKS and a Thule roof box. Again we had so much snow in utah. With studless snow tires on, I went through all sorts of snow. Handling was great going over Snoqualmie pass, blue mountains, Sierra nevadas, tahoe, donner pass and siskiyou's. We had white out conditions with blowing snow and this little CRV did not skip a beat. Good tires are important to go and stop, awd just helps to go fwd. I'll update again after this spring break trip to Mt. Rushmore from Seattle. Hope this review helps
Good Car - but has quality issues
I bought the Honda CRV 2014 model. It gives a good gas mileage. After driving for 6 months here are my griefs about it. 1) The driver seat loses its height on its own. I have to pump it up every week. I consulted the dealership and they said that the mechanism is not broken - as the seat does go up & down on the push of the lever. And there is nothing they can do. 2) I get a low frequency humming sound some where from the rear of the vehile. It happened every time during the winter when I cold start the engine & am driving in the parking lot. After 5 minutes of driving it never happens again. Not noticing it in anymore as the weather has become warm now.
2014 CR-V EX-L AWD Real World Review
I just bought the car a little over a week ago. Before purchasing I had narrowed down my search to Toyota, Mazda and Honda. I chose the Honda because I really liked the roomy interior and it was fun to drive. The gas mileage was also a deciding factor, although all three car makers were very close in that category. I also chose the Honda for its reliability and resale value.
Compared to an Escape
Have owned a LX AWD model since March 2014 and am currently leasing a 2015 Escape SE 2.0 AWD so that is my comparison. The Honda is noisier than the Escape. The seats seem more comfortable to me in the Honda. The back seat is significantly larger than the Escape which makes putting my daughter in her car seat much easier. Also there is no comparison in the amount of cargo the CRV can hold compared to the Escape; the CRV wins hands down. The back up camera is at a better angle than the Escape as I find the one in the Escape is always covered by water, dirt or snow whereas the Honda is almost always clean. I prefer the CRVs camera even though the screen is much smaller. MPG has been as high as 33 on a road trip from NYC to North Carolina and I've seen as low as 20 in a NYC winter. Overall the CRV is averaging 22mpg commuting from Staten Island to Brooklyn in traffic almost every day. Maintenance has been averaging 1x/year and the most recent scheduled maintenance was the most expensive yet at $240 only because the rear differential fluid had to be changed. If I could name one con it would definitely be the headlights; they are very poor and do not illuminate the road well at all. There was one recent unexpected expense which were the brakes at 16,700 miles. The car was sitting for 2.5 weeks while on vacation over the summer and when we came back the CRV had developed a thumping sound when pressing the brakes. Took it to a mechanic and was told the excessive heat of 95-100+ plus the large amounts of rain while it was sitting on the street caused the rotors to become warped; $460 later the thumping went away with new rotors and pads on the front. I don't know if it was an anomaly or if it was the low quality Honda pads and rotors on the car. Otherwise my wife and I are very happy with the CRV and will most likely be getting another Honda when the lease ends on the Escape.
