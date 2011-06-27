Used 2014 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

Extremely pleased with everything after 9 months search and comparison, RAV4, Mazda CX5 & CRV bsdink , 10/14/2013 185135 of 185146 people found this review helpful 56 year old grandparents and mostly just the 2 of us and then our 2yr old grandson. I was looking for the best mpg med-small SUV with the most room, safety, quiet, and dependability. I was real close to getting the Mazda but I kept reading reviews of interior noise and back seat discomfort and I read too many complaints on the RAV4. I am more than pleased with the 2014 CRV. Comfort front and rear, good interior noise control & room, great ride, features,great gas mileage. In the first 1500 miles, the worst was(real) 24mpg with mostly town miles & best (real)33mpg highway with AC and packed full. I have no complaints! A feature that I did not know it had was the ability to downshift into 3rd. Report Abuse

All around traveler Vi from seattle , 01/17/2016 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) If you need a good all around vehicle, I would recommend this one. I'm really proud of this car. The trunk is really roomy and there is a lot of legroom. Perfect height for average people, even my 4yo can get in and out by herself. But still high enough to go through 2.5 feet of fresh snow up an 1/8 mile driveway. We used to have a honda odyssey minivan and we replaced it with this CRV. I was worried about stepping down from a V6 to 4 cylinder for our road trips. Going over the big mountain passes in cruise control, the odyssey would downshift to around 3k rpm and this CRV does the same. I feel that the lighter weight offsets the smaller engine. I would have given 5 stars if it weren't for the darn VTC actuator clacking on cold starts and darn front seat head rests/restarints. I have checked with my mechanic and the VTC actuator is just an annoyance. I have to recline the front seat back a little and then the Fwd cant of the headrest is not so bad. The head rest was designed this way to reduce neck injury, so I understand. I took this car for a 3000 mile trip this last winter and it did about 25.5 mpg with blizzaKS and a Thule roof box. Again we had so much snow in utah. With studless snow tires on, I went through all sorts of snow. Handling was great going over Snoqualmie pass, blue mountains, Sierra nevadas, tahoe, donner pass and siskiyou's. We had white out conditions with blowing snow and this little CRV did not skip a beat. Good tires are important to go and stop, awd just helps to go fwd. I'll update again after this spring break trip to Mt. Rushmore from Seattle. Hope this review helps

Good Car - but has quality issues rare_review09 , 06/10/2014 I bought the Honda CRV 2014 model. It gives a good gas mileage. After driving for 6 months here are my griefs about it. 1) The driver seat loses its height on its own. I have to pump it up every week. I consulted the dealership and they said that the mechanism is not broken - as the seat does go up & down on the push of the lever. And there is nothing they can do. 2) I get a low frequency humming sound some where from the rear of the vehile. It happened every time during the winter when I cold start the engine & am driving in the parking lot. After 5 minutes of driving it never happens again. Not noticing it in anymore as the weather has become warm now.

2014 CR-V EX-L AWD Real World Review gpdpdoo , 05/01/2014 I just bought the car a little over a week ago. Before purchasing I had narrowed down my search to Toyota, Mazda and Honda. I chose the Honda because I really liked the roomy interior and it was fun to drive. The gas mileage was also a deciding factor, although all three car makers were very close in that category. I also chose the Honda for its reliability and resale value.