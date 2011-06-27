  1. Home
2014 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,812$14,170$16,325
Clean$11,446$13,717$15,773
Average$10,715$12,811$14,671
Rough$9,983$11,905$13,568
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,096$14,401$16,508
Clean$11,721$13,941$15,950
Average$10,972$13,019$14,835
Rough$10,223$12,098$13,720
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,474$13,865$16,046
Clean$11,119$13,422$15,504
Average$10,409$12,535$14,421
Rough$9,698$11,648$13,337
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,928$13,267$15,400
Clean$10,589$12,843$14,880
Average$9,913$11,994$13,840
Rough$9,236$11,146$12,800
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,229$14,673$16,907
Clean$11,850$14,204$16,336
Average$11,093$13,266$15,194
Rough$10,336$12,327$14,052
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,369$12,597$14,629
Clean$10,048$12,194$14,135
Average$9,406$11,388$13,147
Rough$8,764$10,582$12,159
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,322$14,714$16,899
Clean$11,941$14,244$16,329
Average$11,178$13,303$15,187
Rough$10,415$12,361$14,046
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,045$13,364$15,481
Clean$10,703$12,937$14,959
Average$10,019$12,082$13,913
Rough$9,335$11,227$12,868
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,015$12,238$14,265
Clean$9,704$11,847$13,783
Average$9,084$11,064$12,820
Rough$8,464$10,281$11,856
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,575$13,886$15,996
Clean$11,216$13,442$15,456
Average$10,499$12,554$14,376
Rough$9,783$11,666$13,295
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,847 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,847 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,847 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Honda CR-V ranges from $8,464 to $14,265, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.