Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,812
|$14,170
|$16,325
|Clean
|$11,446
|$13,717
|$15,773
|Average
|$10,715
|$12,811
|$14,671
|Rough
|$9,983
|$11,905
|$13,568
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,096
|$14,401
|$16,508
|Clean
|$11,721
|$13,941
|$15,950
|Average
|$10,972
|$13,019
|$14,835
|Rough
|$10,223
|$12,098
|$13,720
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,474
|$13,865
|$16,046
|Clean
|$11,119
|$13,422
|$15,504
|Average
|$10,409
|$12,535
|$14,421
|Rough
|$9,698
|$11,648
|$13,337
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,928
|$13,267
|$15,400
|Clean
|$10,589
|$12,843
|$14,880
|Average
|$9,913
|$11,994
|$13,840
|Rough
|$9,236
|$11,146
|$12,800
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,229
|$14,673
|$16,907
|Clean
|$11,850
|$14,204
|$16,336
|Average
|$11,093
|$13,266
|$15,194
|Rough
|$10,336
|$12,327
|$14,052
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,369
|$12,597
|$14,629
|Clean
|$10,048
|$12,194
|$14,135
|Average
|$9,406
|$11,388
|$13,147
|Rough
|$8,764
|$10,582
|$12,159
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,322
|$14,714
|$16,899
|Clean
|$11,941
|$14,244
|$16,329
|Average
|$11,178
|$13,303
|$15,187
|Rough
|$10,415
|$12,361
|$14,046
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,045
|$13,364
|$15,481
|Clean
|$10,703
|$12,937
|$14,959
|Average
|$10,019
|$12,082
|$13,913
|Rough
|$9,335
|$11,227
|$12,868
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,015
|$12,238
|$14,265
|Clean
|$9,704
|$11,847
|$13,783
|Average
|$9,084
|$11,064
|$12,820
|Rough
|$8,464
|$10,281
|$11,856
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,575
|$13,886
|$15,996
|Clean
|$11,216
|$13,442
|$15,456
|Average
|$10,499
|$12,554
|$14,376
|Rough
|$9,783
|$11,666
|$13,295