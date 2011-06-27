Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews

Third Yukon Drills , 09/05/2017 SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my third GMC Yukon (01 SLT, 07 Denali, 2017 SLT). This truck by and far is head and shoulders above the rest. The ride is amazing, the amenities phenomenal, and the look is impressive. The only knocks I will give are the headlights and exhaust. There is no reason for a 60k vehicle with practically all LED lighting inside and out, not to have HID headlights. The halogens cheapen the look. Granted you can get higher intensity halogens, or switch out the system completely to HID, but it would be nice to have it done at the factory. Of course, the Denali comes equipped with HID headlights, but in this day and age, should halogens even be on the table? Next is the exhaust. As soon as looked under the rear and saw the cheap looking exhaust system I knew I had to make a switch. While there are a million exhaust companies out there, I wanted to find something that balanced performance with a classy look. By chance I read that Borla makes exhaust systems for GM trucks/ SUV's. I ordered one, had it installed (super easy since its custom made for that vehicle), and love it. It looks great and sounds better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My3rd Large GM SUV is most expensive and worst yet J , 02/24/2018 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)

This is my 3rd Large GM SUV after having a 2001 Tahoe and 2012 Suburban (both of which I love) and owning it has been an absolute nightmare. I've had 6 different warranty issues and the car has spent 21 of the first two months I owned it in Dealership service for warranty work. If I could give "0" stars I would. Issues have been paint related in three areas, a recurring steering column scratch, a water leak in the rear hatch, an electrical short causing the doors not to lock, a squeak in the rear of the vehicle, and a kinked trim piece in the steering wheel assembly. Three of the issues still exist and I am pursuing lemon law protection. I've reached out to GMC multiple times who have not been able to provide any meaningful support. Steer clear - GM quality has taken a steep decline. In my experience dealerships are unwilling or unempowered to help and GM Corp doesn't appear to be willing to stand behind their product. This has been the most regrettable purchase of my life.

Very annoying vibration at 70 mph Andrew , 11/25/2018 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)

Very annoying vibration over the entire vehicle, especially the steering wheel, at 70 mph. The steering wheel would shake my arms. The vehicle was also very poor at absorbing road bumps. Very jolty and jumpy. Strange noise from front transaxle when in auto all wheel drive especially when making 90 degree turns at slow speed. This noise is much worse in four wheel drive. Poor grip from the front wheels in four wheel drive in snow. 35,000 miles. Took it to the dealer for service. They told me it was wear in the tires. They suggested that I replace tires with only 35,000 miles on them. There was no visible wear in the tires. Then I googled the problem and found out there have been numerous complaints dating back to at least 2015 about vibration at 70 mph. GMC is aware of the problem. Dealers have given other customers the run around on the issue and failed to fix it. Nobody at my dealer service department mentioned to me that this was a well known problem with the vehicle. Surely they had heard of this complaint before. Yet they told me to replace these very expensive tires. I read about owners who replaced numerous components in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the vibration. I realized based on my research that this vibration was here to stay. This is unacceptable for an $80,000 vehicle. So I just traded my 15 month old GMC Yukon XL Denali with 35,000 miles. I knew that my service department would not honestly deal with the problem. I read one opinion online that the vibrations occur because the frame was made too stiff in order to increase the strength of the frame for safety reasons. I hate to think of the money I lost. But I wasn't going to keep making $1,000 monthly payments on an SUV that was so unpleasant to drive on the highway and couldn't competently handle the snow. I owned a 2010 Yukon XL Denali before this one. The engine blew up at 100,000 miles and had to be replaced. My patience for GMC just ran out. Never again will I buy a GMC.