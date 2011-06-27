  1. Home
Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,230
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)496.0/713.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
HD Trailering Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Console Storage Bin Organizeryes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
Console Insert Organizer Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seatyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Black Recovery Hooksyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Chrome Grille Insertyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Black Assist Step Kityes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Body-Color Bodyside Moldingsyes
Chrome Assist Step Kityes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Bright Bodyside Moldingsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
22" 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity121.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5610 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1660 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
