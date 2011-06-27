I have 259,000 miles on this truck not 1 major issue. I just put on a water pump last month and the starter has started to act up, I think after this many miles and 13 years these should be wearing out. I have had some suppension problems but that I think is more related to driving on the pothole covered roads in Michigan more than the truck. I don't see any issues coming up that will

keep me fromsurpassing the 300,000 mile mark.