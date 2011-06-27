  1. Home
1995 GMC Sonoma Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Driver airbag is added, and daytime running lights are standard. Highrider off-road package can be ordered on the Club Coupe. Power window and lock buttons are illuminated at night. Remote keyless entry is a new option. A single key operates both the door locks and the ignition. A manual transmission can now be ordered with the 191-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Sonoma.

5(39%)
4(26%)
3(26%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.0
23 reviews
See all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this truck
jimog01,10/31/2008
I have 259,000 miles on this truck not 1 major issue. I just put on a water pump last month and the starter has started to act up, I think after this many miles and 13 years these should be wearing out. I have had some suppension problems but that I think is more related to driving on the pothole covered roads in Michigan more than the truck. I don't see any issues coming up that will keep me fromsurpassing the 300,000 mile mark.
Great Small Package
bobtommich,09/13/2003
Great gas mileage. Roomy interior. Love the 2 tone color of black and blue. Interior has everything in the right places. I've got 123k and have no leaks. Wish it had a CD player and a back sliding window. Signs of head gasket leak but ok now, cause using high mileage oil. Had to replace mirrors on driver's side 3 times and passanger twice due to vibration. Also replaced back window because of rain water leakage after warranty. Thumbs up to Gmc service. They even replaced the mirrors after warranty. Signs of rust at the lower side below extended cab window on both the passanger and driver's side. Very easy to work on. Had to replace the starter once.
good truck
gREGGUY,10/28/2003
I like my truck
Great little truck for 11 years
Jeff A.,07/12/2008
I've enjoyed my 11 years with this truck. It's still going strong with only 61k on it, but I'm going to sell it to an employee who needs vehicle and so I can upgrade. Pros: Smooth ride, good handling, nice cab design, lots of room in the ext cab, decent bed room. Cons: The 4 banger could use a bit more power for hiway conditions. Side mirrors are known to fall off by breathing on them (2 times for me). Stock sound system is pretty bad, but easy to upgrade. Repairs: Easy to work on. In 11 years I've replaced 2 batteries, the a/c compressor, EGR sensor, fan clutch, plus normal wear items like brake pads, drive belt, etc.
See all 23 reviews of the 1995 GMC Sonoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 GMC Sonoma

Used 1995 GMC Sonoma Overview

The Used 1995 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Regular Cab, Sonoma Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 GMC Sonoma?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 GMC Sonomas are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 GMC Sonoma.

Can't find a used 1995 GMC Sonomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sonoma for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,326.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sonoma for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,375.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,587.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 GMC Sonoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

