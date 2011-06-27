1995 GMC Sonoma Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$637 - $1,352
Used Sonoma for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Driver airbag is added, and daytime running lights are standard. Highrider off-road package can be ordered on the Club Coupe. Power window and lock buttons are illuminated at night. Remote keyless entry is a new option. A single key operates both the door locks and the ignition. A manual transmission can now be ordered with the 191-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Sonoma.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jimog01,10/31/2008
I have 259,000 miles on this truck not 1 major issue. I just put on a water pump last month and the starter has started to act up, I think after this many miles and 13 years these should be wearing out. I have had some suppension problems but that I think is more related to driving on the pothole covered roads in Michigan more than the truck. I don't see any issues coming up that will keep me fromsurpassing the 300,000 mile mark.
bobtommich,09/13/2003
Great gas mileage. Roomy interior. Love the 2 tone color of black and blue. Interior has everything in the right places. I've got 123k and have no leaks. Wish it had a CD player and a back sliding window. Signs of head gasket leak but ok now, cause using high mileage oil. Had to replace mirrors on driver's side 3 times and passanger twice due to vibration. Also replaced back window because of rain water leakage after warranty. Thumbs up to Gmc service. They even replaced the mirrors after warranty. Signs of rust at the lower side below extended cab window on both the passanger and driver's side. Very easy to work on. Had to replace the starter once.
gREGGUY,10/28/2003
I like my truck
Jeff A.,07/12/2008
I've enjoyed my 11 years with this truck. It's still going strong with only 61k on it, but I'm going to sell it to an employee who needs vehicle and so I can upgrade. Pros: Smooth ride, good handling, nice cab design, lots of room in the ext cab, decent bed room. Cons: The 4 banger could use a bit more power for hiway conditions. Side mirrors are known to fall off by breathing on them (2 times for me). Stock sound system is pretty bad, but easy to upgrade. Repairs: Easy to work on. In 11 years I've replaced 2 batteries, the a/c compressor, EGR sensor, fan clutch, plus normal wear items like brake pads, drive belt, etc.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 GMC Sonoma features & specs
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Sonoma
Related Used 1995 GMC Sonoma info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019