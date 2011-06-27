  1. Home
1993 GMC Sonoma Review

List Price Estimate
$633 - $1,343
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

V6 engines get internal balance shaft designed to reduce vibration. Automatic transmission gets electronic shift controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 GMC Sonoma.

4.2
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 GMC Sonoma SLE 4x4 Ext. Cab
Goose,09/21/2009
I bought this truck when I first got my permit to fix up and have fun. Then, things went down hill and i ran out of money so i couldn't fix her. Now she's a woods-beater. Sonomas are the most reliable trucks you could ever own.
Best used 4x4 for less than $5,000?
lejorgen,06/12/2002
I use it as a daily commuter mostly, but great for weekend fun, towing and hauling. It was state of the art when it was new in 93. Engine still feels tight and powerful at 160,000 miles, does burn some oil though. Previous owner put in a new transmission at 130K miles. No repairs, just maintenance during my ownership.
Still going......
tmjones_21,01/03/2003
Bought the truck after I graduated high school to commute to college. Still runs like it did when I first bought it. No major problems yet other than new water pump last year at 95K miles. Get about 24-26 mpg on highway if I don't go over 72 mph. Excellent truck to have if you don't need a big gas guzzling 4x4 full size truck (which most people don't, especially in the city)
All Good
bowlingchamp,02/08/2005
Over all a great truck. I have 180,450 miles on my truck and it still goes strong. I reckon she will run till 300,000! I have tried to bust it numerous times, but it won't!! Great truck!
See all 6 reviews of the 1993 GMC Sonoma
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 GMC Sonoma

Used 1993 GMC Sonoma Overview

The Used 1993 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Regular Cab, Sonoma Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

