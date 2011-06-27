  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
2000 GMC Sonoma Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty styling, fuel-efficient base engine, powerful optional V6.
  • Cheesy interior plastics, low seating positions, spotty build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Sonoma offers an extensive array of available configurations and options. Too bad high-quality interiors and rock-solid build quality aren't on those lists, otherwise we might recommend it. But as it stands, we'd stick with a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.

Vehicle overview

With an aggressive look, available sport suspension, a third-door extended cab, snazzy Sportside bed and a strong 4.3-liter V6 under the hood, GMC's Sonoma is being positioned as a more versatile alternative to the traditional sporty coupe. But pitchmen aside, Sonomas can actually be fitted to suit just about any requirement, from utility hauler to off-road bruiser. You can choose from three wheelbases, three cabs, a short box or long box in Wideside or Sportside configuration and two- or four-wheel drive. Then, you still have to consider three trim levels (SL, SLS and SLE), two engines (a four-cylinder or V6), a manual or automatic transmission, and no less than five different suspension systems (three for 2WD and two for 4WD models). Whew!

Four-wheel-drive models, which already have four-wheel disc brakes and GM's electronic InstaTrac transfer case standard, find more power from the Vortec 4300 V6, and a standard handling/trailering suspension that was optional last year. The high-output V6 now makes 190 horsepower (up 10 from '99) and is standard on all 4WD trucks. Opt for the 4.3 in a 2WD Sonoma, and it will deliver 180 horsepower. The base powertrain is a 120-horsepower 2.2-liter four-cylinder mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. A four-speed automatic is optional.

Two-wheel-drive buyers can choose from an all-purpose "smooth-ride" suspension, a firmer "heavy-duty" setup for work, and a handling-oriented ZQ8 "sport" suspension tuned for optimum cornering. With the "high-payload" suspension standard on 4WD trucks, you'll want to order the High-Rider package if serious off-roading will be part of your driving mix. Tagged the ZR2 option, High-Riders boast a bigger, reinforced frame, beefy shocks and three-ply all-terrain tires.

Inside, Sonomas and Chevrolet S-Series pickups are virtually identical, with a roomy cab and modern dash layout. Center stack controls are canted toward the driver for easy access. Unfortunately, the cloth trim and carpeting feel thin, and plastic used for dash panels and switchgear still looks as though it was sourced from a toy company. On extended-cab trucks, an optional left-side access panel makes loading passengers or cargo into the rear of the cab much easier, but choosing the three-door cab eliminates one of the rear foldout jump seats.

Outfit a Sonoma with the 180-horse V6 and five-speed stick and add the ZQ8 sport suspension, and this little truck performs as energetically as some sports cars did a decade or so ago. The curvy Sportside box and sharp, five-spoke alloys nicely complement the package, turning the Sonoma into a true factory sport truck.

Sure, competitors from Ford and Toyota come across as more refined vehicles than Sonoma, and the one from Dodge feels large enough to be in a class by itself. But if you're looking for a sporty hauler at a value-packed price, Sonoma is the hot ticket.

2000 Highlights

Four-wheel-drive Sonomas get a higher-output V6 and a handling/trailering suspension standard. GMC drops the 4WD long-bed and High-Rider regular-cab models and adds a new, lower-priced base-trim extended-cab model. All versions get a boost in trailer ratings and a new paint color.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Sonoma.

3.7
16 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

AWESOME TRUCK!!!
Turtle82783,04/25/2009
This was my 1st truck. I bought it in 2003, and now in 2009 and trading it in. I absolutely love this truck and it is breaking my heart to get rid of it, but it is time. I have put a lot of work into keeping it in top condition with normal maintenance. This truck was always there for me and I highly reccomend it to anyone who loves trucks and is looking for a smaller one.
Too many problems
Joe,04/01/2006
I bought this truck used when it had 90K. After having it for only a year the transmission blew on me. I had just replaced the clutch and when the transmission went out it took out the clutch too. I spent $2000 repairing it. I only had the truck for 2 years and I regularly maintained it but in those two years I spent about $4000 in repairs. This can't be normal for a newer model car.
Will never purchase another one.
ASI FD,06/21/2002
I have had nothing but problems with this vehicle. The first year that I owned it, it spent a total of 46 days in the shop for multiple repairs. I contacted GMC to discuss my concerns about the vehicle and they have yet to offer any type of an solution. The problem is that the Maryland Lemon Law is only good for the first 10,000 miles on the vehicle. I put 10,000 miles on the truck in the first 6 months that I owned it. Just another case of a company taking advantage of a consumer, how is one person going to make a difference to out total sales?
PEE-UUUU
Ray,11/16/2006
Bought with 74k on it. 1st and last GMC. Poor gas mileage. AC leaks out in a week and now bad heater core that requires total removal of dash and disconnect AC lines under hood just to remove heater core. Dealer wants $1,100 to replace. Lost my shirt on this truck
See all 16 reviews of the 2000 GMC Sonoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2000 GMC Sonoma Overview

The Used 2000 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Regular Cab, Sonoma Extended Cab. Available styles include SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

