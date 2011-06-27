  1. Home
2002 GMC Sonoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty styling, fuel-efficient base engine, powerful optional V6.
  • Cheesy interior plastics, low seating positions, spotty build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

We know the value of an old trusty pickup, but in the Sonoma's case, it's just plain old. A redesign is on the way next year, but if you need a compact truck now, better check out the competition first.

Vehicle overview

With an aggressive look, available sport suspension, third-door extended cab, snazzy Sportside bed and a strong 4.3-liter V6 under the hood, GMC's Sonoma has been positioned as a more versatile alternative to the traditional sporty coupe. You can choose from three wheelbases, four cabs (regular, two- or three-door extended, and four-door crew), a short box or long box in Wideside or Sportside versions and two- or four-wheel drive. The decisions aren't over yet, as the Sonoma still offers two different trim levels, two engines and transmissions as well as multiple suspensions.

Two-wheel-drive Sonomas come in either regular or extended-cab body styles. The standard engine is a 2.2-liter four-cylinder rated at 120 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission, with a four-speed automatic optional. If a four-wheel-drive Sonoma is your preference, you can choose between an extended or crew cab body style. The standard engine on these models is a 4.3-liter Vortec V6 with 190 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on extended cabs, while the four-speed automatic comes standard on crew cabs and optional on extended cabs. The 4.3-liter Vortec V6 is also an option on both 2WD Sonomas, although it's rated slightly lower at 180 horsepower and 245 lb-ft of torque.

Two-wheel-drive buyers can choose from an all-purpose "smooth-ride" suspension, the firmer Z85 "heavy-duty" setup or a handling-oriented ZQ8 "sport" version. The Z85 heavy-duty suspension is standard on 4WD trucks, but if you're serious about four-wheeling, the Sonoma also offers the ZR2 option package that adds heavy-duty shocks and oversized tires.

Inside, Sonomas and Chevrolet S-Series pickups are virtually identical, with decent room for the driver and front passenger. However, don't expect anyone to sit in back without a fight as rear seat accommodations in extended cab Sonomas are tight. Even crew cab models are noticeably cramped for rear passengers. Center stack controls are canted toward the driver for improved access. Unfortunately, the cloth trim and carpeting feel thin, and the plastic used for dash panels and switchgear is noticeably low-grade. Crew cab models now offer Graphite leather trim for a more upscale look, and all models get upgraded stereo systems.

Although the Sonoma does offer an almost endless list of available configurations and options, there's no getting around the fact that the Sonoma is just plain old. With newer, more refined competition from Toyota and Ford on the market, the Sonoma doesn't look quite as appealing as it once did. If you're looking for a good deal, the Sonoma will probably fill the bill, but if you're looking for the best compact truck you can buy, look elsewhere.

2002 Highlights

In what is likely the last year of production before a full redesign, the Sonoma gets a host of minor equipment upgrades. All extended cabs get a standard third door, while all models get a bed extender and upgraded stereos. The top-of-the-line SLE trim level has been discontinued along with the regular cab, long-bed model. Graphite leather trim is now available on crew cab models and Sandalwood has been added to the color palette.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 GMC Sonoma.

5(33%)
4(46%)
3(21%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Miles per gallon
patty,07/12/2008
My Sonoma never even got 19 on a good day. It only gets 17 on the highway. I drive 50 miles round trip highway miles to work every day. I have had it for 6 months and I have to sell it because of the poor mpg.
Vibration? Vibration!? We don't need...
N. J.,05/27/2002
I took it in at 400 miles for a vibration coming from the rear. A month later GM says it's inherent to the two- piece driveshaft in extended models and "unrepairable". The dealer has tried hard to correct the problem to no avail. If the Corp. Service Rep. won't authorize re-purchase, I'll have to take refuge in the Lemon Law here in GA.
2002 Sonoma ZR5
SlickDaddy,07/26/2002
The ZR5 appearance package, $1400, adds a roof rack, bed rails, upgraded wheels, and full length side steps. The S10 uses black, but the GMC uses brushed aluminum and looks much better.
Good little truck
njoosse,11/15/2012
Nice little truck, very reliable. Lots of power, tows easily, good on gas. Its ten years old, with 115000miles, starting to rust. No issues with reliability at all, but I find it has a lot of rattles and squeaks, more than I would expect. Everything works good, air blows cold, heated seats, etc..., overall a good truck.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2002 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2002 GMC Sonoma

Used 2002 GMC Sonoma Overview

The Used 2002 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Crew Cab, Sonoma Regular Cab, Sonoma Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and 3dr Extended Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 GMC Sonoma?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 GMC Sonomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 GMC Sonoma for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 GMC Sonoma.

Can't find a used 2002 GMC Sonomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sonoma for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,949.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,179.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sonoma for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,613.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,946.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 GMC Sonoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

