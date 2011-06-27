  1. Home
1990 GMC S-15 Review

Type:

Most helpful consumer reviews

it's ok
hobbes09,07/02/2004
When I 1st bought this truck in 2000, i was impressed with the power output from the engine,4.3 v6. Long bed is nice to have since I was in the construction business. Many many repairs though. Alternator just went out at 150K. the tranny is going out at 150K. The AC is still good surprisingly. The digital dashboard only works half the time, sometimes even the speedometer wont light up.power door locks dont work anymore.
Great little truck
emmel,03/09/2007
I have been driving this truck for the last 2 years. It still has stock clutch that has no problems. I put on larger tires P225 75 R15 than the stock P205. This truck has enough power to tow my smoker craft boat and is very realible on long trips. It's OK on gas.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 GMC S-15 Overview

Safety

IIHS Rating

