1997 GMC Sonoma Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient base engine, sporty styling, powerful optional V-6, handy third door option
  • Shabby build quality, uncomfortable seats, rattly third door option
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Compact trucks are hot sellers, and GMC's entry into that market delivers hard-to-beat value--even if it doesn't stand at the top of its class in every way. A driver airbag with knee bolster and daytime running lights are standard. All Sonomas are equipped with four-wheel antilock braking, and a handy side access panel is optional on the extended cab.

Sonomas can be fitted to suit just about any requirement, from strict utility to sporty style and performance. Choose from three wheelbases, two cab types, a regular-size or long cargo bed in Fleetside or Sportside configuration, and two- or four-wheel drive. Whew! You still have to consider three trim levels, five suspension systems, three engines (a four or two V6 choices), and manual or automatic shift.

GMC changes little for 1997. Extended cab models can be equipped with the Sport Suspension for the first time, and powertrains have been improved for better efficiency. Order bucket seats and a center console, and you'll get a floor-mounted shifter rather than one sticking out of the steering column. Remote keyless entry key fobs are redesigned, and Fairway Green and Smoky Caramel replace Radar Purple and Bright Teal on the color chart. Plug-in half-shafts on 4WD models are lighter-weight and easier to service.

With the high-output, 180-horsepower Vortec 4300 V6 on tap, and the Sport Suspension package, the Sonoma performs as energetically as high-priced sports cars did a decade or so ago. By any definition, that's progress. The Sportside box and sharp five-spoke alloys nicely complement the top powertrain and suspension, turning the Sonoma into a true factory sport truck. For off-roading duties, GMC offers the Highrider, riding three-ply all-terrain tires and sporting a reinforced frame (four inches wider, two inches taller) and toughened suspension. Either Sonoma outperforms the Ranger on or off the pavement, but when it comes to interior fittings, only the Nissan Truck is more archaic.

Inside, Sonomas and Chevrolet S-Series pickups are virtually identical, with a roomy cab marred by an aesthetic disaster of a dashboard, which looks and feels as though it were lifted from some defunct Buick project, and uncomfortable bucket seats. A passenger airbag is unavailable. On extended cab trucks, an optional left side access panel makes loading passengers or cargo into the rear of the cab much easier, but takes the place of one of the fold-out jump seats in the rear.

Ford's Ranger, Dodge's Dakota, and Toyota's Tacoma come across as more refined, and their sticker prices reflect this impression. In compact-truck value per dollar, though, GMC just might deliver all the goods you're seeking.

1997 Highlights

Changes are limited to new colors, availability of the Sport Suspension on extended cab models, engine and transmission improvements, lighter-weight plug-in half shafts for 4WD Sonomas and console-mounted shifter for trucks equipped with a center console and bucket seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 GMC Sonoma.

5(54%)
4(23%)
3(15%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good truck
Erick,06/09/2009
I've owned this truck since new and it has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. I have 170,000 miles on it and it has never let me down once. GM built a good one in this little truck. Thank you GM.
Excellent
Desert Sonoma,12/03/2008
The current Sonoma I drive has been well cared for and has had few major repairs. I received it from my family in 2003, but was purchased in 9/1997. My experience has been that it requires very little maintence and was well built. Except for regular oil and lube, has endured large amounts of travel in the last 3 years has held up very well. The model I have is not the most comfortable, but I am satisfied with design. The a/c performs well as well a the heater.
Awesome Pickup
jcott06,01/07/2008
This truck drives like a car, and has the comfort like one. Very fun to drive in snow has superb handling. Very powerful engine. Only problems I had was the weather stripping dry rotting and it rusted really bad both sides of the cabin, lower part. Other than that really great truck. A must buy
terrible build
Joi,08/22/2009
I do love my truck its looks good. Other than that since I've owned it it has spent more time in a parking spot. One thing after another from a tensioner to the transmission has approx 87,000 miles. the transmission is a good one I've reseached it and it has many many applications I think that the inside apecs should have been researched a bit more this is probally the nost popular transmission the 4L60 just has different for each vehicle Never should have put a 4 cylinder automatic in an extended cab
See all 13 reviews of the 1997 GMC Sonoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 GMC Sonoma

Used 1997 GMC Sonoma Overview

The Used 1997 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Regular Cab, Sonoma Extended Cab. Available styles include SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1997 GMC Sonoma?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 GMC Sonomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 GMC Sonoma for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 GMC Sonoma.

Can't find a used 1997 GMC Sonomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sonoma for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,308.

Find a used GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,142.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sonoma for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,630.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,954.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 GMC Sonoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

