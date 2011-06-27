  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

All-new truck debuts with more powerful engines and available four-wheel ABS. Side-door guard beams are standard. Rear ABS is standard on four-cylinder models; V6 trucks get the new four-wheel ABS system that works in both two- and four-wheel drive. Highrider package is for serious off-roaders. Available only on regular-cab shortbed models, the Highrider includes four-inch wider track, three-inch height increase, off-road suspension and tires, wheel flares and thick skid plates. Base engine is 118-horse, 2.2-liter four cylinder. Standard on 4WD models is a 165-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6. Optional on all models is a 195-horsepower, high-output 4.3-liter V6.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 GMC Sonoma.

5(66%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Pickup I've ever owned
JohnsonLonnie,07/04/2009
Wonderful vehicle there is a reason they discontinued the 4.3 Liter CPI engine. Certain things go out like clockwork but the truck is almost 20 years old now. The thing had over 300k on the engine when some crazy woman ran the truck over while I at a stop in traffic. It folded the bed under the cab area and the frame was bent near double. I walked away from the wreck with a concussion.
Wow, What A Truck!!
NesBilt.com,09/19/2002
Just bought it and LOVE it! I have the V6 and there is plenty of power! It's going to be fun upgrading this bad boy!
Pete's Review
Pete Matthiesen,01/06/2004
I have really enjoyed my Sonoma. It has been a very reliable truck with minimal problems. It has over 130,000 miles now and is still running strong as when I bought it. The only problem I have had is with the EGR on the engine, but they say it is a common problem with it.
Truck that Won't Quit
cb,12/10/2002
I purchased this truck new, if now has 211,000 miles without a major repair. While it has been well cared for mechanically, I have hauled countless loads of lumber, mulch, bricks, furniture, you name it. Off-road, it is tough to match, I have reached many fishing spots that would not have been accessible by a lesser vehicle, and some harsh Pennsylvania winters seemed paltry behind the wheel. I was actually asked by a collague if my truck was new after it had crossed the 200K mark. Power is ample (and I sold my 69 camaro SS to but this truck, so that is quite a statement.) All repairs have been electronic, it has never left me stranded.
See all 15 reviews of the 1994 GMC Sonoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 GMC Sonoma

