1994 GMC Sonoma Review
1994 Highlights
All-new truck debuts with more powerful engines and available four-wheel ABS. Side-door guard beams are standard. Rear ABS is standard on four-cylinder models; V6 trucks get the new four-wheel ABS system that works in both two- and four-wheel drive. Highrider package is for serious off-roaders. Available only on regular-cab shortbed models, the Highrider includes four-inch wider track, three-inch height increase, off-road suspension and tires, wheel flares and thick skid plates. Base engine is 118-horse, 2.2-liter four cylinder. Standard on 4WD models is a 165-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6. Optional on all models is a 195-horsepower, high-output 4.3-liter V6.
JohnsonLonnie,07/04/2009
Wonderful vehicle there is a reason they discontinued the 4.3 Liter CPI engine. Certain things go out like clockwork but the truck is almost 20 years old now. The thing had over 300k on the engine when some crazy woman ran the truck over while I at a stop in traffic. It folded the bed under the cab area and the frame was bent near double. I walked away from the wreck with a concussion.
NesBilt.com,09/19/2002
Just bought it and LOVE it! I have the V6 and there is plenty of power! It's going to be fun upgrading this bad boy!
Pete Matthiesen,01/06/2004
I have really enjoyed my Sonoma. It has been a very reliable truck with minimal problems. It has over 130,000 miles now and is still running strong as when I bought it. The only problem I have had is with the EGR on the engine, but they say it is a common problem with it.
cb,12/10/2002
I purchased this truck new, if now has 211,000 miles without a major repair. While it has been well cared for mechanically, I have hauled countless loads of lumber, mulch, bricks, furniture, you name it. Off-road, it is tough to match, I have reached many fishing spots that would not have been accessible by a lesser vehicle, and some harsh Pennsylvania winters seemed paltry behind the wheel. I was actually asked by a collague if my truck was new after it had crossed the 200K mark. Power is ample (and I sold my 69 camaro SS to but this truck, so that is quite a statement.) All repairs have been electronic, it has never left me stranded.
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
