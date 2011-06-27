Used 1995 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews
Love this truck
I have 259,000 miles on this truck not 1 major issue. I just put on a water pump last month and the starter has started to act up, I think after this many miles and 13 years these should be wearing out. I have had some suppension problems but that I think is more related to driving on the pothole covered roads in Michigan more than the truck. I don't see any issues coming up that will keep me fromsurpassing the 300,000 mile mark.
Great Small Package
Great gas mileage. Roomy interior. Love the 2 tone color of black and blue. Interior has everything in the right places. I've got 123k and have no leaks. Wish it had a CD player and a back sliding window. Signs of head gasket leak but ok now, cause using high mileage oil. Had to replace mirrors on driver's side 3 times and passanger twice due to vibration. Also replaced back window because of rain water leakage after warranty. Thumbs up to Gmc service. They even replaced the mirrors after warranty. Signs of rust at the lower side below extended cab window on both the passanger and driver's side. Very easy to work on. Had to replace the starter once.
good truck
I like my truck
Great little truck for 11 years
I've enjoyed my 11 years with this truck. It's still going strong with only 61k on it, but I'm going to sell it to an employee who needs vehicle and so I can upgrade. Pros: Smooth ride, good handling, nice cab design, lots of room in the ext cab, decent bed room. Cons: The 4 banger could use a bit more power for hiway conditions. Side mirrors are known to fall off by breathing on them (2 times for me). Stock sound system is pretty bad, but easy to upgrade. Repairs: Easy to work on. In 11 years I've replaced 2 batteries, the a/c compressor, EGR sensor, fan clutch, plus normal wear items like brake pads, drive belt, etc.
95 Sonoma Ext Cab
I have owned this truck for the last 7 years. Overall very reliable. Over 200,000 miles on it, have changed the starter and the battery once. Replaced the exhaust sytem (cat converter rattles a bit). Transmisson started shifting rough into second. I changed fluid and filter and after a little while, it seems to shift smoother. biggest complaint rusted out above rear wheels and in corners of the extended cab. It had to rust from the inside out, because by the time i noticed it panels were rusted through. I noticed wherever GM puts those rubber plugs that is where the truck rusted.
Sponsored cars related to the Sonoma
Related Used 1995 GMC Sonoma info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner