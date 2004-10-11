  1. Home
Used 2004 GMC Sonoma

2002 GMC Sonoma 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB
(7)

Used 2004 GMC Sonoma

MSRP$24,960
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Torquey V6, competitive tow ratings, rock-bottom price.

We know the value of an old trusty pickup, but in the Sonoma's case, it's just plain old.

2004 Highlights

The Sonoma is offered only as a 4x4 Crew Cab for 2004.
2004 GMC Sonoma price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Sonoma.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 14%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • value
  • ride quality
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • warranty
  • off-roading
  • acceleration
  • spaciousness
  • towing
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • sound system
  • visibility
  • climate control
  • transmission
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A GREAT LITTLE TRUCK
JACK WOOD,

GREAT ON GAS FOR A 4-WHEEL DRIVE PICKUP,BUT STILL HAS PLENTY OF POWER FOR TOWING!

4.5 out of 5 stars, Nice little pickup
Hawk,

Just bought this truck and so far I'm very happy with it. Prefer the SLS model so I can customize to my own taste. Excellent ride and handling. Doesn't feel like a truck. No bouncing and swaying. Great acceleration, good pull up hill. Gas mileage is a little rough, but with some minor modifications, should be able to get into the 20's. Buy this truck. Better ride, handling and I expect better longevity than the competition. Great truck for the price. Excellent value.

4.75 out of 5 stars, very nice pickup
david mcdow,

very easy to handle, very good power, excellent ride, good fuel milage, very good looking truck

1 out of 5 stars, gmc builds junk
bad truck,

third door handle broke - twice. power window came unriveted from door mount. alternator went bad ,as a result had to reset radio at a cost of $80. tailgate bolts came loose on right and left side. tailgate cable broke. rear axke bearing passenger side went bad. windshield cracked twice no rocks sitiing still and heard a loud crack. auto transmision seems like it downshifts way to much like there is no power and it has to downshift to keep momentum on even the smallest of grades. recommend -don't buy

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB features & specs
4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB
4.3L 6cyl 4A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
