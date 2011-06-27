  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Introduced in January, 1990, Sonoma is a S15 Pickup with a new name and an exterior facelift that includes a new grille, fresh trim and restyled wheels. Four-wheel drive models get the 4.3-liter V6 as standard equipment. High Sierra trim is dropped, and Sierra Classic trim is changed to SLE. Midyear, the base four-cylinder powerplant gets more horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 GMC Sonoma.

5(33%)
4(56%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.0
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lemon or very bad luck
Mike L.,06/13/2016
2dr Regular Cab SB
I needed a small truck for running errands. This truck was available to me so I hurried and just bought it. AT the time it only had 18.900 miles on it. This must have been a factory lemon because I had nothing but problems with it. It had some warranty left on it but I cant spend all of my time at the dealership. Just to give you an Idea ........... It leaked water through the firewall every time it rained. The engine had a horrible spark knock upon acceleration in hot weather. The clutch had a squeaking sound and the dealer told me they just do that and the only thing to get the throw out bearing replaced. Really at that low of miles? The sun visor broke off in my hand one sunny day. Next the paint came off in a huge chunk one day at the car wash and was not covered under warranty. The Inside driver door handle broke and I had to roll down the window just to get out. It wore out tires and always felt like they were out of balance. NO POWER ........would not pull a 800lbs cargo trailer. I tried to run different types of gas in it but still had spark knock. I could go on...............but you get the idea. The worst vehicle I have ever owned. I just had to get rid of it.
TimsTruck
For Sale,12/04/2004
Bought this truck a couple months ago when my 91 Voyager's tranny went out. Was going to fix it up as necessary so it would be reliable...didn't need to fix much. This is a very reliable piece of machinery. Never have I been able to get 33 mpg out of anything except a car! Very reliable, very nice truck!
Good truck
Capt Phil,04/28/2008
Bought this Sonoma used, from private party, but was a previous utility company truck. It had about 70,000 miles then, and now has 130,000. It's handy, and has hauled well over a ton(!) in the bed, plus towing a heavy trailer. The 4wd shift lever on the floor is far superior to the later push-button models, which are much more complicated, more expensive to repair, and cannot be shifted on-the-fly, as the floor lever can be (2wd to 4wd hi, only - you have to stop to get it into lo 4wd). All in all, a robust little truck, easy to get into the tight off-road places I've taken it. I also have a lumber rack, which can put excessive strain on the bed supports. I had mine reinforced.
One truck I'll never sell
Joel,07/17/2009
This is my fourth pickup and the best I've ever owned. She's towed an 18 foot Boston Whaler with a motorcycle in the bed without a problem. I have 193,000 miles on the truck (5 speed) and have never had to do any powertrain work other than change the fluids. She's had problems here and there but has never left me stranded. I can't count the number of times I'd had stuff piled above the cab and had her squatting without a complaint. I even got her to top out at around 130 mph once. I'd recommend this truck to anyone looking for a fun-to-drive work truck that doesn't want to go for a full-size.
See all 9 reviews of the 1991 GMC Sonoma
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1991 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Regular Cab, Sonoma Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

