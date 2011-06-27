Still a good truck and again, though we paid a pretty penny for it and have had the normal repairs that come from an aging truck we have found that it has performed very well and aged very gracefully. I have read all negatives here and elsewhere but very few have talked about the core of this truck, its perseverance and continuation! Our Sonoma has served not only myself and my wife but our daughter who is in the military who took the truck not only from California to Washington D.C to North Carolina to Europe and then back to California and all in all it did and is doing a very great job! I am not saying that it is perfect, doors do not completely seal, certain electrical issues have arisen, gas mileage stink, tends to burn up brakes quicker than other vehicles we own but dealing with that stuff, which is very small in incident, the truck has held its own! Yet in my book, between a 1, lowest, to a 10, the greatest, I give it a solid 7 so know that this is a very good score for a truck that is now 15 years old and over a 100k miles! Go GMC! American made all the way (only one plant in Canada!)

