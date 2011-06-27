  1. Home
2003 GMC Sonoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple configurations, fuel-efficient base engine, torquey V6.
  • Low-buck interior, spotty build quality, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

We know the value of an old trusty pickup, but in the Sonoma's case, it's just plain old. A redesign is on the way next year, but if you need a compact truck now, we suggest checking out the competition first.

2003 Highlights

The Sonoma gets a few changes for what will be the final year of production of the current model. There's a new split-folding bench seat on all two-wheel-drive models, new seat materials, an optional six-disc CD changer and a sport package for crew-cab models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Sonoma.

5(40%)
4(31%)
3(17%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
4.0
42 reviews
See all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Truck I have Always Wanted
Deer Slayer,03/15/2006
I came to the dealership to see a ZR2 S-10, next to it was this Bright yellow, 2003, GMC Sonoma ZR2. I FEEL IN LOVE WITH IT. I always wanted this truck, this style, this color. Since I bought it I have done some off- roading and some highway driving and have been pleased with it on both ideas. I look forward to driving my truck everyday and find myself, more times then not, when i park it and walk away, turning around and looking at it thinking, WOW!
Still doing it!
Elwood Noble,01/16/2018
3dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
Still a good truck and again, though we paid a pretty penny for it and have had the normal repairs that come from an aging truck we have found that it has performed very well and aged very gracefully. I have read all negatives here and elsewhere but very few have talked about the core of this truck, its perseverance and continuation! Our Sonoma has served not only myself and my wife but our daughter who is in the military who took the truck not only from California to Washington D.C to North Carolina to Europe and then back to California and all in all it did and is doing a very great job! I am not saying that it is perfect, doors do not completely seal, certain electrical issues have arisen, gas mileage stink, tends to burn up brakes quicker than other vehicles we own but dealing with that stuff, which is very small in incident, the truck has held its own! Yet in my book, between a 1, lowest, to a 10, the greatest, I give it a solid 7 so know that this is a very good score for a truck that is now 15 years old and over a 100k miles! Go GMC! American made all the way (only one plant in Canada!)
Terrible Attempt at a Truck
Bruce,10/20/2005
I've had this truck for 2 years now and I absolutely hate it. A friend had one and I thought that it looked good, so I bought it without testing it at all. What a dumb move. It gets terrible fuel economy. Has absolutely no power, terrible, no passing power at all, no bottom end. Have to put it into 4X4 low to get any power. That is where it is actually good. In the mud it is great, cause it is so light. The 4X4 low will crawl along at 200 rpm. However, the interior is way too small, and I sit so that my hip is bent and bothers me amazingly on long trips. But, it is in the shop as we speak having the transfer case replaced (50063 km).
I like my truck.
Jeff,04/29/2006
I like my truck. Haven't had any major problems in 40,000 miles. The driver's seat is comfortable for long trips, but the back seat will only hold adults for short trips. The radio is good for stock. This is a good truck. It always starts easily, even in cold weather, but I'm not sure I can afford the gas.
Features & Specs

See all Used 2003 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2003 GMC Sonoma

Used 2003 GMC Sonoma Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Crew Cab, Sonoma Regular Cab, Sonoma Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SL Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SL Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLS Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A), and 3dr Extended Cab SLS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 GMC Sonoma?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 GMC Sonomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 GMC Sonoma for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 GMC Sonoma.

Can't find a used 2003 GMC Sonomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sonoma for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,286.

Find a used GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,952.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sonoma for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,261.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 GMC Sonoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

