Used 1995 GMC Sonoma for Sale Near Me
- 259,258 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,199
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTCS194XT8533837
Stock: 118887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2019
- 169,626 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,000
Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois
CALL 815-397-8995 TODAY!! 169K MILES!! 2.2L 4 CYLINDER FUEL ECONOMY!! EXTENDED CAB!! TONNEAU COVER!! ALLOY WHEELS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! Fire Red 1999 GMC Sonoma SLS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.2L I4 SFI Aluminum Wheels*.Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGBuy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTCS1949X8528764
Stock: TN11855C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 151,067 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
AutoMax of Brevard - Melbourne / Florida
Test drive this vehicle at AutoMax of Brevard 1944 Aurora Rd Melbourne FL 32935.ALL PRICES ARE CASH PRICES UNLESS STATED AND DO NOT REFLECT FINANCING* WE ARE THE BANK * NO CREDIT CHECK * WE ACCEPT ALL TRADES * YOU ARE APPROVED SO CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE OR TO GET MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE.* ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES TAG AND DEALER FEES. *LOCATED IN MELBOURNE FL * 5 MINUTES FROM EAU GALLIE BLVD EXIT 183 ON 1-95 * JUST A QUICK DRIVE FROM VERO DAYTONA OR ORLANDO!! * AUTOMAX OF BREVARD * MYAUTOMAX.COM * 1944 AURORA ROAD MELBOURNE FL 32935
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTCS19581K103099
Stock: 103099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- 114,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
VERY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR.... 2-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX..... 2001 GMC SONOMA EXT CAB 4WD SLS... YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED WITH THE CONDITION OF THIS ONE.... PLUSH CLOTH SEATS IN EXCELLENT CONDIITON.... POWER WINDOWS... POWER MIRRORS... POWER LCOKS... VERY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR... ONLY 114,000 MILES.... 2-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX... OBVIOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED BY THE PREVIOUS 2-OWNERS... EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT... RIDING ON A LIKE NEW SET OF MICHELIN TIRES... RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS... WHERE ARE YOU GOING TO FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE IT??? ONLY HERE AT CRENCOR... YOUR ONE STOP TRUCK SHOP.... THIS BLAST FROM THE PAST IS SURE TO SELL FAST... SO HURRY IN OR CALL 615-859-9400 TODAY BEFORE SOMEONE GETS YOUR 2001 GMC SONOMA EXT CAB 4WD SLS!!!! - This 2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Ext Cab 123 WB 4WD SLS features a 4.3L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This GMC is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Bedliner, Cup Holders, Power Brakes, Tow Hooks - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTDT19W318215381
Stock: 215381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 188,127 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
4WD. Clean CARFAX. 2001 GMC Sonoma 4D Crew Cab SLS Victory Red Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTDT13W51K265856
Stock: 20239B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 124,693 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,975
Diepholz Auto - Paris / Illinois
1 Owner.CALL US at 217-465-8521 to check availability and schedule your test drive today. Click Start Buying Process to work your deal, your way. Get all the information up front then come in and take advantage of our Express Delivery-60 minutes or less.Buying at Diepholz in Paris is SO EASY!- TRUE MARKET, HAGGLE FREE PRICING, EXPRESS purchase OPTION (1 hour process)- NO PRESSURE experience. - Free online purchased vehicle delivery within 200 miles. - Free Saturday car wash from 8 am till noon. - First oil change is free with purchase.- Free tire rotation with oil change.- 1 year 15% off all Accessories after purchase. - $100 referral program. - Loaner vehicles available with service work when scheduled. CALL US at 217-465-8521 to check availability and schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTDT19W128106712
Stock: A0830D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2020
- used
2002 GMC Sonoma181,649 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
McDonald Chevrolet - Millington / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Budget lot special...Great first truck and 4x4. Salvage title.....runs and drives great!! Priced for any budget! http://www.realdeal.com/btarz Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sonoma with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTCT19W328242609
Stock: 30242609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 220,049 miles
$4,590
Runde Ford of Manchester - Manchester / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTDT13W02K118152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
