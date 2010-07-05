Used 2001 GMC Sonoma for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 151,067 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 114,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
- 188,127 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 124,693 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,975
- used
2002 GMC Sonoma181,649 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 220,049 miles
$4,590
- 169,626 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,000
- 259,258 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,199
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sonoma searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sonoma
Read recent reviews for the GMC Sonoma
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.423 Reviews
Report abuse
Lar,05/07/2010
I purchased my black beauty, SLS crew with 50 miles on it. I never had a moments problem with it, until I moved to California. The gas destroyed my engine. From 25 hwy/18.5 city to 14.5 hwy/12.5 city. In 9 months. The roads are so crappy they shook the speakers off their mounts and the asphalt ripped up my tires. They were pristine at 15,000 and needed replacing when I traded it in at 25,000 in 2006. It broke my heart to let it go but I couldn't afford whatever would happen next. Sparkplugs, EPA accessories, hoses, and belts were all replaced at 23,000, but the MPG didn't recover. WARNING!! Don't bring a midwest vehicle to California, sell it and buy one made for out here.
Related GMC Sonoma info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Pensacola FL
- Used GMC Terrain Shreveport LA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Columbus OH
- Used GMC Envoy XL Lancaster PA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Stone Mountain GA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Spring TX
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Stockton CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Greensboro NC
- Used GMC Envoy XL Louisville KY
- Used GMC Terrain Anaheim CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon