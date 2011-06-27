1992 GMC Sonoma Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$631 - $1,339
1992 Highlights
New GT model debuts, available on regular-cab shortbed 2WD models and including many Syclone styling cues along with high-output, 4.3-liter V6. Front bucket seats are redesigned, integral head restraints are added, and Club Coupes can be equipped with leather seats. New speedometer and four-spoke steering wheel are installed. Premium sound system with CD player is added to options list. Four-wheel-drive models can be equipped with an electronic-shift transfer case.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mike larson,02/22/2017
2dr Club Coupe 4WD SB
These trucks only had one problem . They had no hubs on the front axles. They still have a floor shifter for the transfer case like a real 4x4. This has been the best truck I have ever owned . I replaced with a new Gmc canyon and its high has a knob for the 4x4 I hate my new truck.
Eric Russell,05/16/2002
I bought this truck new and it has been the worst experiance of my life. The body is a rust magnet. GMC must have made primer optional, and it missed my truck completly. The interior is a nightmare. The seat is too low, the steering wheel blocks most of the controls, and it squeeks and rattles since new.
Cantletgo,08/18/2005
Overall a great truck, bought new with 17 miles on it. Had some issues with paint job on bed, torsion bar breakage. I have used this to trailer a 16 foot boat, bed full of wood, up and down hills in southern Ohio and it still pulls the load. Body to frame mounts are rusting out, door pins are worn out. A/C still works. Tune up plugs and wires every year is easy and cheap. I love this truck!
Jace Espy,12/21/2007
"Jenny" as we call her was given to me after my father passed away about 11 years ago. At first I didn't drive her for about a year. It had 33,000 miles when I got her. Then I started using her for work. She has a 2.8L V6 with a five-speed and pretty much everything you could get on one of these trucks. Everyday, for the next two years I towed a 3000lb generator load bank and close to 1000lbs of tools and equipment around. I was putting 1000 miles a week or more on her. Never any problems except brakes. When I stopped this job she ran about 20,000 miles a year for the next 7 years. After 300,000 miles I've only replaced a tranny 3 clutches, two alternators and I've never been stranded.
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
