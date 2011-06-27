  1. Home
1992 GMC Sonoma Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New GT model debuts, available on regular-cab shortbed 2WD models and including many Syclone styling cues along with high-output, 4.3-liter V6. Front bucket seats are redesigned, integral head restraints are added, and Club Coupes can be equipped with leather seats. New speedometer and four-spoke steering wheel are installed. Premium sound system with CD player is added to options list. Four-wheel-drive models can be equipped with an electronic-shift transfer case.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 GMC Sonoma.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best small 4x4 gm made
mike larson,02/22/2017
2dr Club Coupe 4WD SB
These trucks only had one problem . They had no hubs on the front axles. They still have a floor shifter for the transfer case like a real 4x4. This has been the best truck I have ever owned . I replaced with a new Gmc canyon and its high has a knob for the 4x4 I hate my new truck.
Overall Junk
Eric Russell,05/16/2002
I bought this truck new and it has been the worst experiance of my life. The body is a rust magnet. GMC must have made primer optional, and it missed my truck completly. The interior is a nightmare. The seat is too low, the steering wheel blocks most of the controls, and it squeeks and rattles since new.
Still got her!
Cantletgo,08/18/2005
Overall a great truck, bought new with 17 miles on it. Had some issues with paint job on bed, torsion bar breakage. I have used this to trailer a 16 foot boat, bed full of wood, up and down hills in southern Ohio and it still pulls the load. Body to frame mounts are rusting out, door pins are worn out. A/C still works. Tune up plugs and wires every year is easy and cheap. I love this truck!
Unbelievably reliable-original engine
Jace Espy,12/21/2007
"Jenny" as we call her was given to me after my father passed away about 11 years ago. At first I didn't drive her for about a year. It had 33,000 miles when I got her. Then I started using her for work. She has a 2.8L V6 with a five-speed and pretty much everything you could get on one of these trucks. Everyday, for the next two years I towed a 3000lb generator load bank and close to 1000lbs of tools and equipment around. I was putting 1000 miles a week or more on her. Never any problems except brakes. When I stopped this job she ran about 20,000 miles a year for the next 7 years. After 300,000 miles I've only replaced a tranny 3 clutches, two alternators and I've never been stranded.
See all 12 reviews of the 1992 GMC Sonoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 GMC Sonoma Overview

The Used 1992 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Syclone, Sonoma Regular Cab, Sonoma Extended Cab. Available styles include Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), GT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Syclone 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB (4.3L 6cyl Turbo 4A).

