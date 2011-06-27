  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 1999 GMC Savana
  5. Appraisal value

1999 GMC Savana Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,166$2,369$2,979
Clean$1,068$2,170$2,739
Average$872$1,773$2,258
Rough$677$1,375$1,778
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,516$2,755$3,378
Clean$1,389$2,524$3,106
Average$1,134$2,061$2,561
Rough$880$1,599$2,016
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,394$2,554$3,139
Clean$1,277$2,340$2,886
Average$1,043$1,911$2,380
Rough$809$1,482$1,873
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,261$2,563$3,222
Clean$1,156$2,348$2,962
Average$944$1,918$2,442
Rough$732$1,488$1,923
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,233$2,505$3,149
Clean$1,129$2,295$2,895
Average$922$1,874$2,387
Rough$715$1,454$1,879
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$2,543$3,124
Clean$1,270$2,329$2,872
Average$1,038$1,903$2,368
Rough$805$1,476$1,864
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,244$2,313$2,852
Clean$1,139$2,119$2,622
Average$931$1,731$2,162
Rough$722$1,343$1,702
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,445$2,656$3,265
Clean$1,323$2,433$3,002
Average$1,081$1,987$2,475
Rough$838$1,541$1,949
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,427$2,605$3,200
Clean$1,307$2,387$2,942
Average$1,068$1,949$2,426
Rough$828$1,512$1,910
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G1500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,333$2,448$3,011
Clean$1,221$2,243$2,769
Average$997$1,832$2,283
Rough$774$1,421$1,797
Sell my 1999 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,119 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,119 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,119 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 GMC Savana ranges from $722 to $2,852, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.