Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$2,369
|$2,979
|Clean
|$1,068
|$2,170
|$2,739
|Average
|$872
|$1,773
|$2,258
|Rough
|$677
|$1,375
|$1,778
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$2,755
|$3,378
|Clean
|$1,389
|$2,524
|$3,106
|Average
|$1,134
|$2,061
|$2,561
|Rough
|$880
|$1,599
|$2,016
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,554
|$3,139
|Clean
|$1,277
|$2,340
|$2,886
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,911
|$2,380
|Rough
|$809
|$1,482
|$1,873
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$2,563
|$3,222
|Clean
|$1,156
|$2,348
|$2,962
|Average
|$944
|$1,918
|$2,442
|Rough
|$732
|$1,488
|$1,923
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$2,505
|$3,149
|Clean
|$1,129
|$2,295
|$2,895
|Average
|$922
|$1,874
|$2,387
|Rough
|$715
|$1,454
|$1,879
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,543
|$3,124
|Clean
|$1,270
|$2,329
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,903
|$2,368
|Rough
|$805
|$1,476
|$1,864
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$2,313
|$2,852
|Clean
|$1,139
|$2,119
|$2,622
|Average
|$931
|$1,731
|$2,162
|Rough
|$722
|$1,343
|$1,702
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,445
|$2,656
|$3,265
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,433
|$3,002
|Average
|$1,081
|$1,987
|$2,475
|Rough
|$838
|$1,541
|$1,949
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$2,605
|$3,200
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,387
|$2,942
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,949
|$2,426
|Rough
|$828
|$1,512
|$1,910
Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana G1500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,333
|$2,448
|$3,011
|Clean
|$1,221
|$2,243
|$2,769
|Average
|$997
|$1,832
|$2,283
|Rough
|$774
|$1,421
|$1,797